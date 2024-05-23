What does a July General Election mean for employment law?

With the Prime Minister calling a general election yesterday, the media today is as saturated with political coverage as the PM’s suit was with rain, after his mid-downpour Downing Street announcement.

Rishi Sunak announced that the nation will go to the polls on Thursday July 4th. And while the next few weeks will be packed with pledges around the economy and immigration, the ballot results will finally give some clarity for businesses, after a year of change and uncertainty surrounding the date of the election.

But what do employers need to do now to prepare? How could the upcoming election impact employment law, and what are the key points of interest?

Kate Palmer, Employment Services Director at Peninsula, the global HR, Health & Safety, and employment law advisory company, has provided HR Grapevine with insights on the main political parties and the promises being made around workplace reform...

Conservatives win re-election

2024 has already been a year of change like no other, with 10 new employment laws having taken effect already and more promised. If the Conservatives win re-election this should continue as planned, with the following changes already having been announced:

Neonatal care leave and pay

Reform of industrial action laws

Back to Work plan, including proposed reform of fit notes

Reform of the umbrella company market

Continuation of the National Disability Strategy

Reintroduction of employment tribunal fees

Reform of non-compete clauses

TUPE reform

Address the definition of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010

There are further Bills currently being debated including the Paternity Leave (Bereavement) Bill, Bullying and Respect at Work Bill, Fertility Treatment (Employment Rights) Bill and the Unpaid Trial Work Periods (Prohibition) Bill. It remains to be seen which, if any, of these would become law should the Tories remain in power.

Labour wins

The Labour party manifesto has laid out approximately 60 changes to employment laws that they would look to bring in, should they win the General Election. They have also pledged to bring about these changes within 100 days of taking office – no mean feat. We don’t know what that would look like in practice, whether consultation periods on draft bills would happen within the 100 days or if they would be looking to push through the end legislation.

These are the main areas of change that business owners should be aware of should Labour win the election:

Day one rights – removing the qualifying periods for basic rights such as unfair dismissal, sick pay, and parental leave, so they would become day one rights

Establishing a single status of ‘worker’, thereby removing the current distinction between employees and workers. Under this plan, all workers would be afforded the same basic rights and protections around sick pay, holiday pay, parental leave, protection against unfair dismissal, etc.

Strengthening existing rights and protections, including for pregnant workers, whistleblowers, workers made redundant and those subject to TUPE processes.

Raising wages for workers – various commitments including continuing raising the National Living Wage, immediately increasing minimum wage to at least £10 per hour for all workers who are not already at that rate, reforming the role of the Low Pay Commission, ensuring travel time is paid in sectors with multiple working sites, acting on ‘sleep over’ hours in sectors such as social care, banning certain unpaid internships, and creating Fair Pay Agreements

Increasing Statutory Sick Pay and making it available for all workers, including those currently excluded because of low wages

Acting to close gender, disability and ethnicity pay gaps, permitting equal pay comparisons across employers where comparable work is carried out, and introducing mandatory publication of ethnicity pay gap for all firms with more than 250 staff

Requiring employers to create and maintain workplaces and working conditions free from harassment, including by third parties

Making flexible working a default right from day one, with employers required to accommodate this as far as is reasonable

Family friendly protections – extending statutory maternity and paternity leave, introducing a right to bereavement leave, making it unlawful to dismiss pregnant employees for six months after their return from maternity leave except in specific circumstances, and reviewing the shared parental leave system

Strengthening the rights of workers to respond to family emergencies with paid family and carer’s leave, flexible working, and a greater ability for workers to enforce their rights

Zero hours contracts – banning ‘one sided’ flexibility, ensuring anyone working regular hours for 12 weeks’ or more gets the right to a regular contract that reflects the hours they work, a requirement for all workers to get reasonable notice of any change in their shifts or working time, and recompense for cancelled shifts

Fire and rehire – improving the information and consultation procedures, and adapting unfair dismissal and redundancy legislation to prevent workers being dismissed for not agreeing to less favourable contract terms

Raising awareness of neurodiversity and reviewing workplace provisions for stress, mental health and long Covid

Introducing a new right to disconnect and protection for workers from remote surveillance

Strengthening the trade union right of entry to work places, simplifying the process of union recognition, strengthening the protections for trade union reps, and introducing a new duty on employers to inform the workforce of their right to join a union

Extending the time limit for bringing employment tribunal claims and removing the compensation caps

Liberal Democrats win

The Liberal Democrats have not released a full manifesto yet, so not much is known at this stage. They have, however, made some pledges around changes to parental leave and paternity pay, as below: