Netflix sued for sacking senior employee on maternity leave

Netflix is being sued for making a senior employee redundant while she was on maternity leave.

Vanessa Hughes, a former marketing manager for the global streaming giant, was employed at the company for almost three years when she was told she was getting let go whilst she was away on maternity leave.

Hughes was reportedly responsible for the Australia and New Zealand marketing campaigns for hit Netflix studio releases such as Squid Game and Stranger Things, which won her multiple awards.

Netflix’s parental leave policy states: '"We recognize that one of the most special events in an individual's life is the birth or adoption of a child. Our parental leave policy is: 'take care of your baby and yourself.'"

Despite the exact circumstances of Hughes' case not being clear, this event does bring light to the legal and ethical parameters around making an employee redundant whilst they are on maternity or other forms of parental leave.

Redundancy whilst on family leave

In April 2024, the UK introduced a new Act broadening the protections for new parents, pregnant women, and those returning from adoption or shared parental leave.

Under previous laws, before making an employee on parental leave, maternity leave or adoption leave redundant, employers needed to offer them an alternative vacancy.

However, the Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Act 2023 broadens these protections significantly, now encompassing pregnant women and new parents returning from parental leave.

Now, when a member of staff tells their employer about their pregnancy, they are protected for 18 months after the birth or adoption of their child.

Tina Chander, Head of Employment Law at Wright Hassall, believes this is a significant step for parents in the workplace.

She said: “The new legislation does not prevent employers from making employees redundant during this period, but it does afford new and expectant parents with priority status for redeployment opportunities for a much longer period than is in force currently.

“First and foremost, this is a hugely positive family-friendly step which empowers parents to take the leave they are entitled to, and know they have extended protection for a period of 18 months.

“Pregnancy and maternity discrimination is already unlawful. The current law also makes provision to allow employees to claim automatic unfair dismissal in circumstances where they have been dismissed because of pregnancy, maternity or one of the statutory family friendly leaves. With the law having changed, employers must prepare to ensure managers and decision makers are aware of the new rights before commencing a redundancy process.

“At the moment, I don’t think many are prepared for this. If they don’t invest in awareness training, their procedures and policies and offer priority redeployment, they will fall foul of the law and face employment tribunal claims.”