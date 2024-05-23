2 mins read

'Insulting on so many levels' | London company causes outrage with 'offensive' job advert looking for 'criminal underclass' CEO

A London-based employer has sparked mass controversy and confusion with a recent job listing for an artistic director and joint CEO, offering a salary between £45,000 and £50,000.

However, it’s not the salary or job title that’s prompted the Camden People's Theatre to catch ire online. It’s the content in the job advert, which seeks candidates from unconventional backgrounds, which has been widely criticised for its unusual and contentious language.

The listing notably welcomes applications from individuals without formal education who identify as "working-class, benefit class, criminal class and/or underclass."

This phrasing has left many scratching their heads and provoked a strong backlash from various quarters.

In its call for diversity, the advert states: "We welcome and encourage applications from individuals without formal education and/or who identify as: D/deaf and/or disabled, neurodiverse, working-class, benefit class, criminal class and/or underclass, global majority* and/or migrant, LGBTQ+."

Visa reform chaos | Deloitte, HSBC & KPMG withdraw job offers to foreign graduates

The term "global majority," used to describe people of indigenous, African, Asian, or Latin American descent, as well as those of "Black Caribbean, Black African, South Asian, East Asian, South East Asian, Middle Eastern, Arab, Latinx, Jewish, Romany and Irish Traveller heritage," has also stirred debate.

Anne-Marie Canning, CEO of The Brilliant Club, which helps disadvantaged students gain university admission, expressed her surprise and dismay: "I have never seen this expression about socio-economic diversity before. It’s in an advert for a job. It seems insulting on many levels to many people."

Social media reactions have been similarly critical. One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, "Working class being lumped in with criminal class is awful," while another found the advert "offensive to the point of reading like a parody."

Adding to the criticism, Neil O'Brien, Conservative MP for Harborough, tweeted: "Taxpayer money being spent on a 32-hour-a-week job where you get paid 45-50k. As well as the 'Global Majority' they want to employ applicants from the 'Working-class, benefit class, criminal class and/or underclass.'"

O'Brien also shared a humorous image of Al Capone with the caption: "Under the new Artistic Director, the number of theatre critics posting negative reviews of our work has dropped considerably. In other news, the number of theatre critics has also dropped considerably."

The Camden People's Theatre has yet to respond to the backlash.

