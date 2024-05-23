Judge calls ginger boss who likened his bullying to racial discrimination an 'ally'

A Job Centre has been reprieved following complaints for comparing his experience of being bullied for having ginger hair to facing racial discrimination as a black person.

The ruling came in response to allegations from a black Job Centre employee, Alex Ujah, against his manager, Robert Rance, for race, harassment and disability discrimination when Rance said he had also experienced discrimination as a child due to his ginger hair colour.

Ujah then accused Rance of an “orchestrated succession of racist micro-aggressions" and was amazed to hear his manager comparing his own experience to “400 years of denigration and slavery”.

However, a judge ruled that the comparison was a way the boss was attempting to empathise with his colleague as an “ally”, and so was not in breach of any equality laws.

The tribunal decided that Ujah “sees much of life through the prism of race relations and discrimination” citing a scenario where in response to his manager contemplating buying an Audi, he responded “the SS had funded the Auto Union in Nazi Germany,” as a reason to not purchase the vehicle.

The employment judge, Catherine Dawson, said: “We have no doubt that in saying what he said, Mr Rance was attempting to show Mr Ujah that he wanted to be his ally, he was trying to express empathy for him.”

"In our judgment it should have been obvious to Mr Ujah...that Mr Rance was... attempting to build a bridge with him, not to cause offence.”

Allyship at work

Being an ally in the workplace is a positive thing, but unsurprisingly, comparing your own life situations to someone from a historically oppressed group, as though they are similar, is unlikely to be perceived in a helpful way, regardless of the intention behind it.

As an employer, you can educate your staff on what healthy, positive allyship looks like.

In a recent report from Randstad, three in five (58%) workers believe that the overall responsibility for fostering an inclusive environment lies with their employer and almost half (48%) said they value allyship and support from their employer more now than before.

This is particularly important during times of celebration for minority groups – such as Pride Month, Black History Month and International Women’s Day – which are often celebrated in the workplace. As conversations around discrimination, oppression, and empowerment are likely to be fostered, employers must give their staff the right tools to engage in conversations in a respectful and empathetic way.