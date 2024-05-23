Bank CEO reveals he would've turned down job without option to work from home

The chief executive of a major high street bank says he would’ve turned the job down if he couldn’t work from home.

Mike Regnier, who has been the UK CEO of Santander since 2022, revealed to The Guardian that he works from home in Harrogate, Yorkshire, twice a week, and completes his working week at the bank’s London offices in Regent’s Place, Camden.

The family man said that, had there not been the option of such flexibility, he would not have accepted the role with the Spanish-owned bank, which he’s now held for two years.

“I don’t think it’s absolutely vital that people spend all five days a week in the office as they did pre-Covid,” Regnier told The Guardian.

He added: “And, actually, had it not been for Covid, I wouldn’t have accepted this job, because I wouldn’t have wanted to be away from home five days a week in London. That wouldn’t have been good for the family or for me.”

Regnier is leading by example, with Santander’s 19,000 UK staff also only being expected to work from the office two days a week, The Guardian reports.

Big bosses speak on WFH

Regnier’s stance on home working is something of an outlier, amid a slew of high profile businessmen voicing their opposition.

Lord Alan Sugar has been one of the most consistent opponents of anything remote, hybrid or flexible. Earlier this year in February 2024, he claimed it was “bad for morale” and employees can’t learn while working from home “in your pyjamas”.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast to promote the new series of The Apprentice, Lord Sugar discussed what he looked for in candidates applying to be on the hit TV show.

He revealed his aversion to social media influencers before adding in his “nobody who wants to work from home” policy when it came to the new crop of contestants.

“I understand why [remote working] happened during Covid, but I’m totally against it, quite frankly,” he said, adding: “I think it is bad for morale, bad for learning. I know I learn from being with other people, in an office, and you don’t learn sitting at home in your pyjamas in front of a Mac.”

In May 2022, he reacted strongly to news that PwC would give staff the opportunity to take Friday afternoons off during the summer months, to aid in their wellbeing and contribute to greater flexibility in working structures.

“This is a bloody joke,” he tweeted. “The lazy gits make me sick. Call me old fashioned but all this work from home BS is a total joke. There is no way people work as hard or productive as when they had to turn up at a work location.”

Other tycoons such as Tesla’s Elon Musk are also among the most outspoken critics of working from home. Musk most recently branded the working model as “morally wrong”.

And last October, during a panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Steve Schwarzman, the CEO of the investment firm Blackstone Group, stated that many employees have opted to continue working remotely because "they didn't work as hard, regardless of what they tell you."

He also attributed this trend to the financial benefits associated with remote work, including saving money on the daily commute, buying lunch and needing to buy less formal workwear.

On the same panel, David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, shared his company's approach to remote work. Solomon had previously criticised remote work as an "aberration" that needed correction "as soon as possible."

Firms risking their employer brand by tightening remote work rules, expert warns

Three out of five UK workers say their company has become stricter about making staff come into the office. However, by toughening up remote working rules, are firms risking causing further damage to staff morale?

In a survey of 2,000 workers across the nation, conducted by Randstad UK, 60% agreed with the statement: “In the past few months, my employer has become stricter about making sure staff come into the office.”

But the research showed that cutting working from home options may prove counterproductive for organisations.

Looking for more

More than half of the workers polled (54%) described being able to work from home as “non-negotiable”. Women felt more strongly about this than men with 56% saying the same.

And when existing employees were asked what they would do if their employer told them to spend even more time working in the office, 55% said they would consider quitting their job. Millennial and Generation Z workers felt the most strongly with 63% and 62% saying the same, respectively.

Victoria Short, CEO of Randstad UK said: “Organisations digging in and refusing to budge on remote working could face a great deal of pain as a result. They need to keep that in mind, when trying to attract and retain talent.”

Remote working essential for new jobs

Randstad also asked workers if they wouldn’t accept a job if it didn’t provide flexibility around where they worked (e.g. working from home), 39% agreed.

Short said: “There are huge numbers of employers whose working from home policies are negatively affecting their employer brand with potential hires and existing talent. They risk haemorrhaging workers and finding it harder — or more expensive — to replace them in 2024. It looks counterproductive.”

When asked about their current job and/or potential future employment, 81% of workers said flexibility in terms of working hours was important to them — unchanged from the previous year.

Flexibility in terms of hours was most important to Millennials (those born between 1981-1996) (84%) and Generation X workers (82%) but was still important to Boomers (79%) and members of Generation Z (78%).

Almost three-quarters of workers (69%) reported that flexibility in terms of location (ie: the ability to work remotely, from home or from other locations) was important to them — also unchanged from the previous year. Boomers — presumably including more managerial roles than other age-groups — reported valuing hybrid and remote options the least (61% view this as important) along with Generation X (65%). Millennials (79%) and Generation Z (74%) valued it more highly.