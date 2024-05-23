As election looms, 1 in 5 workers want political chat banned from the office

Campaigning is underway across the country after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this week that a general election will be held on July 4th.

Barring a minor miracle, it is a certainty that the election will be won by either the Conservatives or Labour. But it’s far from a two-horse race. The Lib Dems, the SNP, the Green Party, Plaid Cymru, Reform UK and a myriad of minor parties and independents (Count Binface, anyone?) will spend the next six weeks vying for the electorate’s attention.

This election comes at a time when differences in political opinions are causing more divisions (and arguably more hostile ones) than ever before.

So perhaps it’s no surprise that new research uncovers a sharp rise in the number of Brits who want to banish political chats from the office.

HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organisations operate in the modern world of work, reveals one in six (17%) Brits have fallen out with a colleague or manager over opposing political views.

Read more from us

In addition, almost a third (31%) reference feeling uncomfortable voicing an opinion at work, which has prevented them from bringing their full self into the office.

This comes alongside a 19% annual jump in the number of Brits who feel that social political discussions should be kept out of the office because they can negatively impact company culture.

Gen Z advocate to keep politics in the office

Not all colleagues agree that sociopolitical discussions should be kept out of the office, however. Generational differences are causing tension at work. Almost six in ten (59%) Gen Z (18-to-24-year-olds) employees feel respectful sociopolitical discourse should be encouraged to nurture a legitimately inclusive and diverse company culture, whereas two-thirds (65%) of those aged 25 and over agree that sociopolitical discussions should be kept out of the office because of their impact on company culture.

Despite advocating for sociopolitical discussions in the workplace, HiBob’s research reveals a quarter (24%) of Gen Z workers have fallen out with a colleague or manager over opposing political views; this is higher than all other age groups. They’re also the least comfortable openly sharing who they are voting for in the next election (43%).

One in five (20%) say they feel worried about having sociopolitical discussions at work, but they also say these conversations make them feel supported (22%), heard (19%) and empowered (14%) at work, directly contrasting with over 45s, 40% of whom ‘don’t feel anything’ in relation to socio-political conversations at work.

Nearly three quarters of Brits agree (72%) sociopolitical topics, when discussed at work, need to be talked about in a safe space, where voicing opposing opinions is respectful.

Discussions on and off the table

This year war and conflict (40%), immigration and refugee policies (32%) and climate change (32%) have all been discussed more in the office compared with 2023. Brits feel most comfortable in the office discussing human rights (72% feel comfortable), healthcare access (78%) and climate change (74%), while the most uncomfortable topics include immigration and refugee policies (just 29% feel comfortable), racial and ethnic discrimination (28%) and war and conflicts (27%). Gen Z is most uncomfortable discussing these topics.

Almost one in five (19%) UK workers believe employers should take a public position on political and social issues and this increases to a third (33%) of Gen Z employees.

Impact on talent pool

Sociopolitical conversations and opinions have a big impact on individuals' decisions to work at a company, in particular for Gen Z. More than half (53%) of this age group say that an employer’s political stance that opposes theirs would deter them from accepting an offer of employment (17% higher than over 45s) and 30% say an employer’s political stance that opposes theirs would prompt them to leave (8% higher than over 45s).

To balance generational differences, and prepare for social and political issues that arise, all Brits think companies require some form of preparation, including clear workplace policies (31%), comprehensive DE&I training (16%) and open dialogue platforms (14%).

'Prepare to handle these conversations'

Ronni Zehavi, CEO of HiBob commented: “As a UK general election is announced, polarisation around social and political issues is reaching new depths, our research shows that discourse has become ever more prominent in the workplace.

Read more from us

“Despite a range of opposing views on what conversations should be kept in and kept out of the office, younger members of the workforce believe social and political conversations nurture an inclusive and diverse culture so organisations will have to prepare to handle these conversations.

“Leaders and HR teams will need to ensure workplaces create clear boundaries and safe spaces where every voice is heard, and colleagues can interact respectfully.”

Zehavi added: “While the journey may not always be smooth, and at times feel very uncomfortable, I know from experience that creating spaces where employees feel comfortable to have sociopolitical discussions will enable team members to show up to work every day as their authentic self.

“In turn, teams are strengthened, foster creativity and innovation, having a positive impact on professional relationships in the long term.”