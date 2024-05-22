Productivity hikes and wage premiums in industries exposed to AI

Industries with high levels of exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) are experiencing heightened levels of productivity, according to research from the PwC.

Additionally, the report titled Global AI Jobs Barometer found that AI-related roles, or jobs that require this skillset, had a 14% wage premium in the UK, with legal and IT sectors experiencing the highest premiums.

The report, which analysed over half a billion job adverts from 15 countries, outlined that job postings that require AI skills were growing 3.6 times faster compared to other types of job adverts.

Interestingly, the UK is seeing higher rates of productivity from industries exposed to AI than other countries included in the report. In this sense, the UK may be capitalising on the innovation opportunities around AI and recognising the demand it is set to have.

“We don’t have enough software developers, doctors, or scientists to create all the code, healthcare, and scientific breakthroughs the world needs,” explains Scott Likens, Global AI and Innovation Technology Leader, PwC US. “There is a nearly limitless demand for many things if we can improve our ability to deliver them – and limitless opportunity for organisations and individuals that invest in learning and applying the technology.”

AI, skills, and the future of work

Employers aren’t ignorant of the fact the working world is changing rapidly because of AI, and this is particularly manifesting in the changing skills needed in the future of work.

“Businesses and governments around the world will need to ensure they are adequately investing in the skills required for both their people and organisations if they are to thrive in a global economy and labour market being transformed by AI,” Pete Brown, Global Workforce Leader, PwC UK.

“Ensuring a skills-first approach to recruitment as well as continued investment in workforce upskilling is imperative as no industry or market will remain immune to the impact of AI’s technological and economic transformation.”

Indeed, AI is seeing the most innovation in industries where technology is used often, however this leaves some sectors and frontline workers that have less exposure to AI, in such industries as retail, healthcare, and manufacturing, vulnerable to being left behind.

Mark McDermott, CEO at ScreenCloud feels that AI development must also occur in these types of sectors. He said: “To fully realise AI's potential, we must ensure it is accessible and beneficial to these workers. This includes developing AI-driven tools that enhance their productivity, streamline communication, and improve job satisfaction.

“By leveraging AI to deliver real-time information and training, whether through screens or alternative channels, we can bridge the gap and ensure that the productivity gains from AI are distributed more equitably across the entire workforce. As AI continues to evolve, prioritising the inclusion of frontline workers will be key to achieving a truly transformative economic impact.”