Rape centre worker unfairly dismissed for gender critical beliefs wins tribunal

A former employee of the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre (ERCC) has won a tribunal case that found she was unfairly and constructively dismissed for holding gender critical beliefs.

Roz Adams, who worked as a counselling and support worker, argued that service users at the centre should be informed about the sex of the staff, allowing them to make informed choices.

The tribunal revealed that ERCC had unlawfully discriminated against Adams and conducted a "heresy hunt" against her.

Adams expressed that the ruling justified her ‘three years of struggle’, describing her experience as "dystopian." She noted the widespread fear within the sector about discussing gender identity and staff privacy.

Rape Crisis Scotland, which oversees service standards for member centres, has now initiated an independent review of ERCC's practices.

Sandy Brindley, Chief Executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, acknowledged the importance of survivors having the choice over the sex or gender of their support worker.

The tribunal detailed that Adams joined ERCC in February 2021 and initially supported its trans inclusion policy. However, she later felt that the centre mishandled gender issues, leading to a tense and "eggshelly" atmosphere.

Adams believed that in services dealing with sexual violence, there should be clear communication about staff sex to ensure informed consent from service users.

Adams became aware that individuals who questioned the centre's policies were labelled as bigots, and their emails were stored in a "hate emails" folder.

Her troubles escalated when she sought guidance on how to address a survivor's inquiry about the sex of a non-binary support worker. Management advised against divulging details about staff due to privacy concerns, leading Adams to describe the situation as a "minefield."

In July 2022, ERCC initiated an investigation into Adams' ‘potentially transphobic’ views, resulting in a disciplinary process.

The tribunal concluded that this process was motivated by a belief among senior management and colleagues that Adams' views were inherently hateful. Despite allegations of misconduct being upheld, no action was taken, prompting Adams to resign.

The tribunal found that Adams' resignation was due to a lack of trust and confidence in ERCC's management.

The judgment criticized ERCC's Chief Executive Officer, Mridul Wadhwa, for believing that Adams was transphobic and orchestrating the disciplinary actions against her. The tribunal likened the process to a ‘Kafkaesque’ situation, highlighting its confusing and nightmarish nature.

Adams has since joined Beira's Place, a women-only support service for victims of sexual violence, partially funded by author J.K. Rowling.

The board of directors at ERCC expressed ‘sadness’ over the tribunal's outcome and supported Rape Crisis Scotland's review.