You might also like

How to Become a Sunday Times Best Places to Work Winner, Twice

What comes first, an HR award or the people strategy? HR Grapevine spoke to Liz Dowling, Chief People Officer at VIOOH about an impressive second year win as one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work.

Fresh from this May’s awards, VIOOH, pronounced ‘view,’ the leading premium global digital out of home (DOOH) supply-side platform, announced it has once again been recognised by The Sunday Times as one of the Best Places to Work in the UK, for the second year in a row. It has additionally been awarded the Best Places to Work Spotlight Award for Women due to its bespoke approach to facilitate work-life balance and especially for mothers returning to the workplace. It was also ranked in the top ten Best Places to Work: Medium Organisation (50-249+ Employees) category. The accolades are both enviable and mind-boggling. Liz Dowling, Chief People Officer explains how giving VIOOH employees a platform to collaborate on people policies and programmes has powered engagement and created a culture in which everyone is heard and valued, while a ‘#makeithappen squad’ ensures that feedback is acted upon.

The Sunday Times ‘Best Place to Work,’ is a nationwide workplace survey that honours and celebrates Britain’s top employers and acknowledges the best workplaces for women, LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, and wellbeing. VIOOH was founded just five years ago and as a newish business, winning such an award is even more impressive, let alone twice in a row.

Liz Dowling

Chief People Officer

The global digital out of home supply side platform is growing at a pace. There are 180 VIOOHers with further contingent offshore resources based in other locations such as India. The global digital out of home supply side platform is growing at a pace. There are 180 VIOOHers with further contingent offshore resources based in other locations such as India. Within the People Team, there are seven staff, split between people experience, people operations, talent acquisition and then on demand subject matter experts are hired as and when needed.

Dowling says that VIOOH’s is committed to first and foremost a great place to work which may seem rather apt for the award they have just won. “I think that in this day and age that’s quite special.” She adds that it flows through everything they do and is the reason there has been incredible growth The turnover this year is less than 2% which for any business but particularly one in tech is pretty unprecedented and also one in which the employee numbers climb above 150.

We co-created our entire employee experience during COVID with a programme called Future VIOOH

Liz Dowling | Chief People Officer at VIOOH

You wonder what the secret is and if there is some Harry Potteresque wizardry here that enables a tech scale-up to not lose its staff to competitors.

The answer is of course, no, but there is some magic involved in turning normal people strategies on their head and adapting them for the future of work. Dowling explains. “We co-created our entire employee experience during COVID with a programme called Future VIOOH,” she had the vision to design the workplace for a post pandemic era and delved into the way work is performed and operated while at the same time looking at health, wealth, happiness, and growth. Dowling shares how the business used a few platforms for online collaboration such as Google meetings to jamboards and virtual coffee rooms which she describes as ‘App Disneyland.’ The programme resulted in the development of three pillars - flexibility, safety and people first which have underpinned their people strategy.

The next part was to frame employees as ‘customers.’ The HR rhetoric is to continuously ask how that experience can be delivered. If for example, the aim is to have a new reward programme, Dowling and the People team design it together with VIOOHers and before the launch work with them to iterate it. “It’s a continuous improvement mindset. It’s unique and has enabled us to drive programmes like our gender neutral parental leave and professional development policy."

Role models (nominated by their peers) are also celebrated within the business with the top ten awarded as Super VIOOHers every mid and end of year.

The business has moved to multi-modal marketplace platforms too. “Rather than saying everyone gets the same thing, we prefer to apply ‘flexibility’ ’ across the board. A good example is Learnerbly which enables employees to have access to learning resources that are best suited to the content they need and how employees like to learn,” says Dowling.

Rather than saying everyone gets the same thing, we prefer to apply ‘flexibility’ across the board

Liz Dowling | Chief People Officer at VIOOH

What comes first, the award or the HR strategies?

A cynical view (not VIOOH) might be to believe that some employers put in place the people strategies to win the awards. I ask Dowling which way the chicken and egg evolves.

“You have to build the right programmes and the right culture because if you do it the other way around, it’s short term, manufactured and not authentic. At VIOOH because our number one goal is to be a great place to work, we’re focused on that and when we got there, we felt we could then showcase that and enter the awards,” she explains.

For the award, employees are surveyed on questions covering six key drivers of engagement: reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, pride, job satisfaction and wellbeing.

The engagement survey of 2024 showed a near full majority of 94% of employees that are happy at work, 94% who are proud to work at VIOOH and 97% that stated that VIOOH cares for their wellbeing.

“We also gather feedback at every single touch point of the employee life cycle. We ask staff if they would recommend VIOOH to a friend and importantly we follow up on our survey feedback. After the bi-annual survey we have what’s called a #makeithappen squad - it’s about bringing that feedback to life,” says Dowling proudly.

VIOOH is the 2024 Sunday Times Best Place to Work Winner for a second year

This is achieved by looking at the lowest scores on the survey. Employees then vote on what they want to happen. “The squad go off design a solution and bring it to life ” says Dowling.

The demographics of VIOOH is interesting – many are in their mid-30s, but there is definitely a nod to inclusivity with swathes of mum returners, to JAVA developers straight out of college and the mid-lifers, batting their half century as well of course everything in between. Dowling comments that they are resolute - the business does not believe in ‘quotas.’ There is no forcing of the hand for PR purposes, the best person for the job, gets it. This approach is clearly working as more than 40% of the workforce are female which stands out in this industry.

Wellbeing across the age-ranges is also a key value for Dowling and her team. As an example, next week there are several onsite activities such as Vitality Health Assessments, Financial Wellbeing sessions, massages, talks on neurodiversity and clubs that range from walking to football.

At VIOOH because our number one goal is to be a great place to work, we’re focused on that and when we got there, we felt we could then showcase that and enter the awards

Liz Dowling | Chief People Officer at VIOOH

VIOOH have designed their hybrid model to ensure like any good tech business they can function remotely. Anchor days and other ‘connected’ team days not only keep relations ticking over but ensure they stay connected to get the work done.

“We trust and empower teams to go back to the office 20% of their time each quarter to achieve their goals,” says Dowling who also organises an annual event VIOOH Week which this year was opened by the Olympiad rower, Greg Searle and VIOOHers ran 21 masterclasses to share knowledge.

When you win a Sunday Times Best Place to Work award for two consecutive years, you know you are doing something right and that balance of empowerment, real employee collaboration and acting on feedback has been the key for Dowling’s HR team in securing the accolade. Employers that put their people first and give them the power to design how and when they work and what rewards work best for them is not only brave but innovative – yet it’s a risk that has worked well and any tech business with such a low turnover rate is certainly doing something right by both keeping its staff and keeping them interested – who wouldn’t want to stay in ‘one of the best places to work’ afterall, because the grass surely won’t be greener elsewhere.

