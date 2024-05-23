You might also like

The next part was to frame employees as ‘customers.’ The HR rhetoric is to continuously ask how that experience can be delivered. If for example, the aim is to have a new reward programme, Dowling and the People team design it together with VIOOHers and before the launch work with them to iterate it. “It’s a continuous improvement mindset. It’s unique and has enabled us to drive programmes like our gender neutral parental leave and professional development policy."

Role models (nominated by their peers) are also celebrated within the business with the top ten awarded as Super VIOOHers every mid and end of year.

The business has moved to multi-modal marketplace platforms too. “Rather than saying everyone gets the same thing, we prefer to apply ‘flexibility’ ’ across the board. A good example is Learnerbly which enables employees to have access to learning resources that are best suited to the content they need and how employees like to learn,” says Dowling.

What comes first, the award or the HR strategies?

A cynical view (not VIOOH) might be to believe that some employers put in place the people strategies to win the awards. I ask Dowling which way the chicken and egg evolves.

“You have to build the right programmes and the right culture because if you do it the other way around, it’s short term, manufactured and not authentic. At VIOOH because our number one goal is to be a great place to work, we’re focused on that and when we got there, we felt we could then showcase that and enter the awards,” she explains.

For the award, employees are surveyed on questions covering six key drivers of engagement: reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, pride, job satisfaction and wellbeing.

The engagement survey of 2024 showed a near full majority of 94% of employees that are happy at work, 94% who are proud to work at VIOOH and 97% that stated that VIOOH cares for their wellbeing.

“We also gather feedback at every single touch point of the employee life cycle. We ask staff if they would recommend VIOOH to a friend and importantly we follow up on our survey feedback. After the bi-annual survey we have what’s called a #makeithappen squad - it’s about bringing that feedback to life,” says Dowling proudly.

This is achieved by looking at the lowest scores on the survey. Employees then vote on what they want to happen. “The squad go off design a solution and bring it to life ” says Dowling.

The demographics of VIOOH is interesting – many are in their mid-30s, but there is definitely a nod to inclusivity with swathes of mum returners, to JAVA developers straight out of college and the mid-lifers, batting their half century as well of course everything in between. Dowling comments that they are resolute - the business does not believe in ‘quotas.’ There is no forcing of the hand for PR purposes, the best person for the job, gets it. This approach is clearly working as more than 40% of the workforce are female which stands out in this industry.

Wellbeing across the age-ranges is also a key value for Dowling and her team. As an example, next week there are several onsite activities such as Vitality Health Assessments, Financial Wellbeing sessions, massages, talks on neurodiversity and clubs that range from walking to football.

VIOOH have designed their hybrid model to ensure like any good tech business they can function remotely. Anchor days and other ‘connected’ team days not only keep relations ticking over but ensure they stay connected to get the work done.

“We trust and empower teams to go back to the office 20% of their time each quarter to achieve their goals,” says Dowling who also organises an annual event VIOOH Week which this year was opened by the Olympiad rower, Greg Searle and VIOOHers ran 21 masterclasses to share knowledge.

When you win a Sunday Times Best Place to Work award for two consecutive years, you know you are doing something right and that balance of empowerment, real employee collaboration and acting on feedback has been the key for Dowling’s HR team in securing the accolade. Employers that put their people first and give them the power to design how and when they work and what rewards work best for them is not only brave but innovative – yet it’s a risk that has worked well and any tech business with such a low turnover rate is certainly doing something right by both keeping its staff and keeping them interested – who wouldn’t want to stay in ‘one of the best places to work’ afterall, because the grass surely won’t be greener elsewhere.