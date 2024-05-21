Gen Z and Millennials most likely to have warped perception of finances

We all know the saying ‘money doesn’t buy you happiness’.

Even though many of us know this to be true in a philosophical sense – we know that some of the richest people on the planet aren’t happy and some of the happiest people have very little – perceptions of accumulating wealth change amongst each generation.

Recent reports suggest that Gen Z and millennials are most likely to have ‘money dysmorphia’, whereby they often compare their financial situation to others and end up having a distorted perception of their own finances.

This research from Qualtrics and Intuit Credit Karma, found that 82% of those who experienced this said they struggled with feeling financially insecure.

A key element of ‘money dysmorphia’ is that there is a disconnect between the finances young people have and the way they perceive them, meaning that they don’t have a grip on the reality of their financial situation.

Research suggests this is partly because young generations have experienced unprecedented financial and social events, such as the pandemic and financial crashes, and partly because young people are constantly bombarded with images of supposed ‘wealthy’ people, often their own age, on social media.

Social media is a leading culprit in influencing the way young people view themselves and the world around them. And clearly, the way they perceive their financial, and therefore social ranking, is determined heavily by the way they compare themselves to their peers on social media.

Tackling financial dysmorphia

Clearly, employers must do more to adequately support Gen Z and millennial staff with their financial wellbeing. A lot of this happens through financial education and through helping young people to make a plan around some realistic financial goals.

Much of social media for young people can be defined by the comparisons they make of themselves to others. Studies suggest that young people are earning bigger paychecks than their parents – mostly down to inflation – but are spending more on short-term purchases, such as holidays and clothes, as opposed to saving. Which is certainly fueling feelings of insecurity.

Seemingly, an aspect of this dysmorphia comes from external pressures young people feel to have the latest things, stay relevant, portray a wealthy life through holidaying and having nice things, whilst needing to save and pay their rent.

Therefore, even encouraging staff to challenge their own beliefs around wealth and finances, especially when comparing their own situation to others, can be positive for their long-term wellbeing, and may alleviate some of the symptoms of ‘money dysmorphia’.