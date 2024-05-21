3 mins read

'Money dysmorphia' | Gen Z and Millennials most likely to have warped perception of finances

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Gen Z and Millennials most likely to have warped perception of finances

We all know the saying ‘money doesn’t buy you happiness’.

Even though many of us know this to be true in a philosophical sense – we know that some of the richest people on the planet aren’t happy and some of the happiest people have very little – perceptions of accumulating wealth change amongst each generation.

Recent reports suggest that Gen Z and millennials are most likely to have ‘money dysmorphia’, whereby they often compare their financial situation to others and end up having a distorted perception of their own finances.

Asda bosses knew payroll switch would lead to wages crisis
Read more from us

'Shambles' | Asda bosses knew payroll switch would lead to wages crisis

This research from Qualtrics and Intuit Credit Karma, found that 82% of those who experienced this said they struggled with feeling financially insecure.

A key element of ‘money dysmorphia’ is that there is a disconnect between the finances young people have and the way they perceive them, meaning that they don’t have a grip on the reality of their financial situation.

Research suggests this is partly because young generations have experienced unprecedented financial and social events, such as the pandemic and financial crashes, and partly because young people are constantly bombarded with images of supposed ‘wealthy’ people, often their own age, on social media.

Social media is a leading culprit in influencing the way young people view themselves and the world around them. And clearly, the way they perceive their financial, and therefore social ranking, is determined heavily by the way they compare themselves to their peers on social media.

Tackling financial dysmorphia

Clearly, employers must do more to adequately support Gen Z and millennial staff with their financial wellbeing. A lot of this happens through financial education and through helping young people to make a plan around some realistic financial goals.

Much of social media for young people can be defined by the comparisons they make of themselves to others. Studies suggest that young people are earning bigger paychecks than their parents – mostly down to inflation – but are spending more on short-term purchases, such as holidays and clothes, as opposed to saving. Which is certainly fueling feelings of insecurity.

Read more from us

Money worries | Parents sacrificing work & savings due to childcare costs, survey shows

Seemingly, an aspect of this dysmorphia comes from external pressures young people feel to have the latest things, stay relevant, portray a wealthy life through holidaying and having nice things, whilst needing to save and pay their rent.

Therefore, even encouraging staff to challenge their own beliefs around wealth and finances, especially when comparing their own situation to others, can be positive for their long-term wellbeing, and may alleviate some of the symptoms of ‘money dysmorphia’.

You might also like

WFH parents to blame for spike in school absences, says minister
'Unacceptable' | WFH parents to blame for spike in school absences, says minister
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Measure workers' waists to tackle obesity, campaigner tells UK firms
'Do something about it' | Measure workers' waists to tackle obesity, campaigner tells UK firms
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Most employers yet to take action on holiday pay reforms
'Still grappling' | Most employers yet to take action on holiday pay reforms
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Not so 'sick note Britain'? | UK staff working through injuries as sick leave numbers soar

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

International HR Day | Celebrating the critical role of the people function in 2024

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Report

The Market Guide to Employee Experience

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?