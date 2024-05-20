What Bumble's ad controversy teaches us about cultivating diversity of thought

The dating app Bumble, once famous for giving female daters the power of messaging first, has found itself shrouded in controversy following a failed attempt to humour its largely female-consumer base in its latest advertising campaign.

“You know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer,” reads one billboard from the campaign. While another in the same style exclaims “thou shalt not give up dating and become a nun,” and another reads “you know full well a vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

It’s no surprise that this campaign, which seemingly mocks celibacy, has been received so negatively by the public. CEO and founder of sex party company Killing Kittens, Emma Sayle, posted on LinkedIn saying how the advert fundamentally goes against the feminist idea of choice. While Julia Fox, the Uncut Gems star and public figure responded to the adverts saying “2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh.”

The campaign was such a flop that the dating app, which recently changed its ‘girls message first’ function, was forced to release an apology on TikTok, saying they “made a mistake”.

“Some of the perspectives we heard were: from those who shared that celibacy is the only answer when reproductive rights are continuously restricted; from others for whom celibacy is a choice; and from the asexual community, for whom celibacy can have a particular meaning or importance, which should not be diminished,” the company said in their apology.

PR disasters

PR disasters happen all the time in the form of tone-deaf adverts - most notably the Pepsi commercial, that featured Kendall Jenner, and was accused of trivialising the Black Lives Matter movement.

But one thing you often hear when these disasters happen is the response “how did nobody in the company stop that from happening”. With these events, it’s difficult to imagine how an advertising campaign was allowed to go from the point of its conception through every stage to getting it out to consumers, without being flagged or challenged by anyone.

To me, these phenomena illustrate two things about a workforce - either there aren’t diverse enough opinions and perspectives within a given organisation, or there is a culture whereby people don’t feel confident enough to challenge ideas they don’t agree with.

By now, we know that having diversity of thought in our organisations is good for multiple reasons. It leads to innovation and growth - but most importantly, it creates a working environment where there is a willingness to consider alternative ideas.

A lack of this isn’t necessarily an explanation for all firms with a controversial PR scandal, but it’s likely these factors apply with such catastrophic mistakes.

Bumble arguably prioritises diversity in their recruitment process, with the company famously being led by Tinder co-founder Whitney Wolf Herd, and the entire ethos of the brand emphasising women 'being in control' within the dating process.

In this sense, even in a diverse company there may still be a lack of enough diverse perspectives which provide checks and balances within the decision-making process.

Without this, you could remain stunted. Or worse, ‘bad’ ideas could end up getting to your consumer without being challenged.