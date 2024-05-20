Virgin Atlantic crew claim airline used COVID as excuse to fire older workers

Hundreds of long-serving Virgin Atlantic cabin crew are currently taking legal action against the airline, claiming that it used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to unfairly dismiss older staff.

An employment tribunal in London is set to examine more than 200 cases next month, where former crew members will argue that Sir Richard Branson’s airline targeted experienced, higher-paid employees while retaining cheaper, less-experienced new hires.

The controversy stems from March 2020, when the onset of the pandemic led to global lockdowns and travel restrictions, grounding most of Virgin Atlantic’s fleet.

In response, the airline swiftly cut 3,000 jobs, eventually reducing its workforce by over 40%. Virgin Atlantic established a “holding pool” for staff made redundant, intending for these employees to be rehired as flights resumed.

However, disclosure documents reveal that 350 new cabin crew, some with as little as one week’s training, were retained through this pool, while many seasoned onboard managers were let go.

Susan Mcentegart, a former onboard manager with 23 years of service, is among the plaintiffs.

Mcentegart, now 53, is part of a group of 51 claimants represented by a Luton-based law firm.

“It seemed the world was closing down and losing jobs was inevitable. But the way they went about it seemed unfair. I was flabbergasted that I wasn’t in the holding pool,” she told the BBC.

Mcentegart described the loss of her job as “devastating”, noting that many of her experienced colleagues were excluded from the holding pool in favour of less-experienced new hires.

Another 150 former staff members are pursuing claims through the Cabin Crew Union, and 11 are represented by other entities.

A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic stated: “Following the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, Virgin Atlantic had to make very difficult decisions. Sadly, this included reducing the number of people employed across the business by 45%.”

The spokesperson went on to emphasise that the redundancy process was conducted ‘fairly and with compassion’, in consultation with unions and elected representatives.

“To allow as many of our people to return as soon as demand allowed, we introduced a holding pool, which meant that more than 1,000 of our cabin crew returned at their previous level of seniority.”

The airline, which had warned of potential collapse before securing a £1.2 billion rescue plan in late 2020, maintained that all redundancies were made for ‘unbiased, objective, and lawful reasons’.

Virgin Atlantic’s Chief Executive, Shai Weiss, noted in a 2022 interview that the company had to make cuts even before the pandemic due to years of borderline financial performance, using the crisis as an opportunity to become more efficient.

The upcoming tribunal will scrutinize these claims and determine whether Virgin Atlantic's actions during the pandemic constituted unfair dismissal, particularly targeting older and more experienced employees.