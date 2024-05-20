UK universities face decline - what could this mean for firms' recruitment?

UK universities could face closure as 40% report struggling with budget deficits, according to a new report from the Office for Students (OfS). This news may illustrate not only what the future holds for higher education, but what it holds for the future of UK business in Britain also.

The report suggests that universities may have become over reliant on international students as a means to prop up sought-after income, with UK students choosing alternatives to higher education, such as apprenticeships or starting work right away.

Yet, fewer international students are coming to the UK to study every year - especially considering the recent news of Deloitte, HSBC and KPMG revoking job offers to foreign graduates after salary thresholds for foreign workers were recently hiked by the government.

With universities on the brink of collapse, we must ask ourselves why this is happening and what implications this is likely to have on the UK workforce?

The UCAS chief executive said that increased employment in recent years explained the depleting pool of potential applicants. Higher minimum wages and more apprenticeship opportunities for those leaving school are also reasons for these declining numbers.

The implications of this for UK businesses is multi-faceted - UK businesses, or at least their London branches, might expect to feel less global as the government clamps down on working visas. We might also expect the skills young people have to change in the future.

But most importantly, employers cannot miss out on the opportunity to bolster their apprenticeship offering in the wake of these changes. This doesn’t necessarily mean offering apprenticeships this week, or even this year. But preparing for this means that you will be ahead of the curve when higher education institutions do start to close.

In March, the Prime Minister announced the government will be bolstering the apprenticeship levy with £60m and making apprenticeships for small businesses fully funded as part of a series of reforms.

Even though some spectators argue more needs to be done to ensure an uptake of apprenticeships, these reforms signal the strong possibility of this route being as common, if not more common than going to university.