Tory minster says companies should butt out of political activism, are they right?

It seems that, in recent years, there’s been an expectation that businesses should weigh in on the political and social climate of the time.

More than ever, businesses are aligning themselves with key causes and using their platforms to alert their customers to issues they believe are key to their own environmental and social purpose.

A key example of this hit headlines recently, when Costa Coffee was forced to defend itself for including a transgender person with mastectomy scars in a cartoon mural on one of its vans.

Whilst some accused the brand of ‘glamorising complex and dangerous surgery’, Costa Coffee stated that it uses its platforms to ‘showcase and celebrate inclusivity’.

Saw Costa was trending. Turned out it’s because they have an illustration of a trans masc person and all the bigots are losing their minds about trans people existing. Great advertisement for Costa really. Thanks everyone, it’s a lovely illustration. #boycottcostacoffee pic.twitter.com/pCQjN2bbNc — Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir (@UglaStefania) July 31, 2023

“We want everyone that interacts with us to experience the inclusive environment that we create, to encourage people to feel welcomed, free and unashamedly proud to be themselves.

“The mural, in its entirety, showcases and celebrates inclusivity.”

However, debate over the mural, as with many other cases of what some consider to be overt political advocacy or activism, sparked a bitter controversy that, it seems, elicited input from the UK's Business Secretary and Equalities Minister, Kemi Badenoch.

Speaking on the issue, Badenoch warned against the "creeping politicisation" of businesses, suggesting that equality, diversity, and inclusion initiatives often ‘do more to divide than unite’.

“The public want the focus of business to be on delivering great products and services, not activism or political causes – which repel as many people as they attract,” she told the Independent.

So, is Badenoch right? Should businesses ditch activism, and focus solely on delivering quality service for customers?

Well, that’s a big question. And, as HR practitioners, it’s crucial to recognise the nuanced realities of this debate.

While Badenoch's concerns are not without merit, particularly in our increasingly polarized world, there are perhaps more compelling reasons why businesses must maintain a moral compass, not only for the purposes of environmental and social governance, but also to attract and retain the next generation of top talent.

The moral compass in modern business

Let’s be honest, businesses today operate in an environment where stakeholders, including customers, employees and investors, expect more than just high-quality products and services.

They demand that companies demonstrate a commitment to ethical practices and social responsibility. This expectation is reflected in the growing importance of ESG metrics, which assess a company's impact on society and the environment alongside its financial performance.

This seems to be compounded when assessing the upcoming generation of talent, which prioritises working for organisations that align with their ethical beliefs.

In fact, according to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 44% of Gen Z have turned down an employer based on their personal ethics or beliefs, and 50% have rejected an assignment or project based on their personal beliefs.

It’s clear to see that Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are known for valuing purpose over profit, seeking employers who reflect their values on issues like sustainability, diversity, and human rights. Companies that fail to align with these values risk losing out on attracting the brightest and most dedicated individuals.

The divisiveness of activism

Badenoch's critique centers on the potential for corporate activism to sow discord. The Policy Exchange survey she references in her discussions indicates that 50% of people believe businesses are overly concerned with taking political positions on contentious issues (although it’s worth noting that this data was pulled from a Right-leaning think tank).

Instances such as NatWest's de-banking controversy, Ben & Jerry's critique of the UK’s asylum policy, and Costa’s mural depicting a transgender person with mastectomy scars do illustrate how corporate actions can polarise public opinion and potentially alienate customers and employees.

As HR professionals, it's essential to navigate these waters carefully to foster an inclusive workplace without unintentionally igniting internal conflicts.

So, while Badenoch's concerns about the divisiveness of corporate activism are indeed valid, HR practitioners must also consider the broader implications of abandoning a moral compass in business and simply ‘focusing on delivering great products’.

Yes, younger generations do expect the businesses they invest their time and money in to have a moral compass, however it seems that there are other demographics who equally believe that businesses shouldn’t wander outside of their preconceived ideological remit.

This means that striking a balance between ethical responsibility and practical business considerations, and truly considering not only your current stakeholders, but your desired stakeholders, is incredibly important. Unfortunately, there’s no magic answer to this that will suit all businesses.