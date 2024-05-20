French air traffic controllers afforded right to be three-hours late to work after Olympic disruption threat

As those who were left attempting to navigate London on the early May bank holiday are only too aware, transport strikes can have a crippling effect on travel arrangements.

And whilst weekday delays and train cancellations cause frustration for commuters, a lack of major transport around large-scale events such as championship football games, festivals or, say, the Olympics, don’t only cause disruption, but actively threaten to cripple the event altogether.

This is the position that Emmanuel Macron’s French Government has found itself in following the threat of strikes around the 2024 summer Olympic Games, set to be held in Paris later this year.

Among the demands that the Government has yielded to, is the right of French air traffic controllers to arrive at work up to three hours late and leave three hours early.

This new agreement, reached between the National Union of Air Traffic Controllers and the French Government, formalises a practice known as "clearances," where air traffic staff can leave work during quieter periods.

Under the new terms, air traffic controllers will not only enjoy flexible working hours, but will also receive a substantial pay increase of up to €18,000 (£15,500), 18 additional days off annually, and the option to retire at 59.

The cost of these changes, estimated at €70 million (£60.2 million) over four years, will be funded by airlines.

An air traffic controller told Le Parisien newspaper that he would often check how busy the traffic was before deciding whether to go back to bed or proceed to work.

Despite the potential for delays, union representatives maintain that there are always enough staff on duty to manage air traffic safely.

However, critics have argued that this relaxed attitude has indeed contributed to delays, with around 24.31% of flights in France delayed last year, a figure slightly better than the UK's 25.39%.

The timing of this agreement is crucial as France braces for the Paris Olympics starting on July 26, 2024.

Emmanuel Macron's administration has been under pressure, with various unions across multiple sectors threatening strikes if adequate compensation is not provided for summer holiday work.

This includes hospital staff and other public service workers, amplifying the already tense industrial relations in the country.

The backdrop to these negotiations includes widespread discontent over recent reforms, such as the contentious increase in the retirement age, which sparked massive protests from teachers, police officers and farmers last year.

While the new deal for air traffic controllers is seen as a victory for the union, it highlights the broader challenges facing the French Government in managing industrial relations and ensuring smooth operations during the Olympics.

As the summer approaches, all eyes will be on how these agreements hold up under the pressure of increased travel and heightened public scrutiny.