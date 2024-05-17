WFH parents to blame for spike in school absences, education secretary claims

The Education Secretary says parents who work from home could be responsible for a spike in school absences, particularly on Fridays.

Gillian Keegan said schools were facing “major challenges with data showing unauthorised holiday absence increasing by 25 per cent.”

Keegan was writing in The Times when she claimed: “There are regularly 50,000 more pupil absences on a Friday compared with Mondays, which could be linked with many parents working from home.”

She added that attendance was “fundamental to a child's future success in life” and that improving attendance rates would be her top priority.

The hypothesis is that the spike in school absences coincides with the rise of WFH, during the pandemic.

For example, The Times’ analysis of Government data showed that absence rates were around 4.7% in 2019, just before the pandemic, but rose to 7.6% in 2021, now remaining around 7%.

The number of pupils classed as “severely absent” also jumped from 60,000 in 2018-19, to 150,000 by March 2024.

Additional figures showed that unauthorised absences were 20% higher on Fridays than Wednesdays.

“We are very clear: it is unacceptable to take a deliberate decision to take your child out of school,” said Keegan.

“'This matters because every day a child is absent means they will miss on average five to six lessons — time they will never get back.

“There are still too many children whose attendance hasn’t yet recovered.

“That’s why we will do everything we can to support schools, parents and children to overcome the obstacles that lead to school absence.”

‘Anti-WFH’ claims questioned online

The Education Secretary’s tenuous link between school absences and remote working parents, unsurprisingly generated quite the debate on LinkedIn, with the vast majority of people disagreeing Keegan’s claims.

One user said: “This is a new angle in the anti-WFH movement.

“I'm a parent, I know lots of other parents at different schools and I can see with my own eyes that this latest analysis is questionable at best.”

From our content partner

Another commented: “... is there actually any reliable evidence that she is correct? I can’t imagine many WFH parents find it beneficial to keep their children off school if they don’t need to! I’m sure there are many valid reasons why children are home.”

“Ridiculous!” one commenter stated, adding: “I work from home every Friday and never take my son out of school because of it! If anything it’s easier to have him in there while I work”

Another said: “We both work from home to fit around the requirements of our daughters’ education. Perhaps if the government added a level of control to the imbalance between annual leave versus school holidays and the cost of taking kids anywhere during school holiday times that may help decrease school absences in general.”

The benefits of flexible working for parents

It's almost certain that a small proportion of workers will abuse their remote or hybrid privileges to take occasional extra time off and, subsequently, take their child out of school too, perhaps for a long weekend away.

However, evidence suggests that for the vast majority, remote, hybrid, and flexible working arrangements have a positive impact on working parents, particularly in managing responsibilities like the school run.

1. Improved Work-Life Balance

Research by the House of Commons Library and the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) highlights that remote and hybrid working have improved work-life balance for many employees. For example, more than three-quarters of workers reported that homeworking improved their work-life balance, allowing greater flexibility in managing parental duties such as the school run and childcare.

2. Increased Wellbeing and Job Satisfaction

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) reports that flexible working arrangements, including hybrid working, have been linked to increased employee wellbeing, satisfaction, and productivity. This is particularly beneficial for working parents who need flexibility to accommodate school schedules and family commitments. The report also notes a rise in requests for flexible working post-pandemic, emphasising its growing importance for attracting and retaining talent

3. Organisational Support

Organisations are increasingly recognizing the importance of supporting working parents through flexible working models. A report by theHRDirector outlines several evidence-based actions to support working parents, such as structured hybrid working, enhanced parental leave, and flexible work cultures. These measures are designed to help parents balance work and family life more effectively

4. Positive Impact on Inclusion

Flexible working can also support broader inclusion goals by making it easier for parents, especially mothers, to stay in the workforce. This approach can help mitigate career penalties traditionally associated with taking time off for family reasons and can promote gender equality in the workplace

Overall, the evidence strongly supports the benefits of remote, hybrid, and flexible working for working parents in the UK, providing them with the necessary flexibility to manage both their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively. Any link between unauthorised pupil absences and their parents' working arrangements shouldn't be used as a stick to beat the vast majority who abide by the law.