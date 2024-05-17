Is wellbeing your employer's or your own responsibility?

As Mental Health Awareness Week draws to a close, it’s difficult not to notice some of the key narratives cropping up in response.

This week, which brought attention to mental health and wellbeing, isn’t something that only exists in the corporate world. But because our jobs are where we spend most of our lives, and because of the wellbeing boom seen since the pandemic, speaking about mental health in the workplace is something we are used to by now.

However, some spectators have criticised the role of wellbeing and mental health in the corporate world, saying that an employee’s wellbeing is ultimately their own responsibility and not an employer’s.

This debate sheds light on how our corporate approach to wellbeing has changed since the pandemic. All at once, our personal and professional lives merged. And as a society, we were forced to support each other through something unprecedented.

So, it makes sense that there is some resistance in making wellbeing an employer’s issue, when it wasn’t as much of one five years ago, and definitely wasn’t an employer’s responsibility 20 years ago.

There needs to be some nuance in this conversation as it doesn’t have to be one or the other. It certainly isn’t your employer’s entire responsibility to look after you in and out of work, ensure you’re checking in with yourself, or make sure you’re managing your work-life balance – to a great extent, it’s down to staff to recognise and honour their own boundaries.

But we also can’t deny that employers influence these factors in almost every way. Recent research shows that our managers have a bigger impact on our mental health than our therapist, GP, or spouse. Plus, if staff have unrealistic workloads or you have a culture of presenteeism and overworking, then this is going to impact your staff’s wellbeing.

Clearly, there is some responsibility from employers to address their staff’s wellbeing, but it starts with what an employer can actually control – whether it’s culture, workload, development – all of these aspects of a person’s life are undoubtedly integral to their wellbeing.

Having mindfulness sessions or yoga on a Wednesday might be beneficial to some, but it overlooks the fact that employers essentially control what their staff do eight hours every day. And if they want to address their employee’s wellbeing, this is where they need to start.