Deloitte, HSBC & KPMG withdraw job offers to foreign graduates

Deloitte, HSBC, and KPMG have withdrawn job offers to foreign graduates who have studied at UK universities following an increase in the salary threshold for a skilled worker visa.

This move follows the government increasing the salary threshold for skilled worker visas from £26,200 to £38,700, and to £30,960 for workers under 26 years old.

According to the Financial Times (FT), HSBC’s revoked job offers have impacted graduates that would have worked in their Sheffield office. Reportedly, these foreign graduates were set to join in July, and so had come to several work events and been assigned a ‘work buddy’.

“I had three other offers that I rejected… Having spent £50,000 on attending university in the UK, I now have to go back to my home country,” said one graduate to the FT.

Deloitte reportedly pulled roughly 35 foreign graduate job offers in its autumn cohort.

A knock to UK business?

Towards the end of last year, the UK government announced it would be increasing the salary requirements for certain visas as part of a bid to reduce migration to the country.

“This increase to the skilled worker salary threshold is quite staggering and raises concerns that the Government’s attempts to lower net migration figures are taking precedence over economic need,” says Natasha Catterson, a Partner at global immigration law firm Fragomen.

“In many instances and particularly outside of London the £38,700 threshold exceeds the average annual wage and is simply unaffordable for many businesses. The UK immigration system is already one of the most expensive in the world, and this increase effectively closes overseas recruitment to UK industry for some businesses.

For some onlookers, these job offers being pulled raises multiple concerns about the future of UK industry. This includes the negative impact the visa salary hikes could have on UK businesses and the economy, potentially stunting innovation and diversity.

Catterson continues: “The UK’s financial services sector looks to recruit the best talent from around the world, competing with other global financial centres. It is clear that this policy is making the UK a more expensive and less attractive place for global talent and that can only benefit other financial centres in Europe.

“Global businesses with international talent pools are actively considering what functions make economic sense to have in the UK. We should not be surprised if we see more businesses across many sectors follow.”