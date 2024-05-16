3 mins read

'Stay in our lane' | Bud Light's U-turn on brand ethics was a watershed moment. Now, the brand is doubling down

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Bud Light's U-turn on brand ethics was a watershed moment. Now, the brand is doubling down

It’s a difficult time to be a brand with a moral compass. Ethically aligning your business to societal issues is a hard tightrope to walk.

For those who truly decide to double down and publicly advocate on an issue, the results can be culturally significant. Take, for example, the case of Nike supporting NFL star Colin Kaepernick when the athlete chose to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racism.

The brand incurred much scorn from those who disagreed with the action, yet whilst Nike may have incurred a boycott, it went on to experience a sales boom that exceeded $6 billion.

This is because, in 2024, values matter as much as the products we buy.

We can also see the opposite in action. The antithesis of Nike’s successful campaign was Bud Light's infamous campaign featuring trans celebrity Dylan Mulvaney.

The brand teamed up with TikTok star Mulvaney for a sponsored post, which sparked a storm of right-wing activists and anti-trans campaigners threatening boycotts. The musician Kid Rock even made a spectacle of himself by uploading a video of him shooting at Bud Light cans on social media.

The backlash was intense, especially towards Mulvaney, who faced a barrage of transphobic abuse.

What was surprising was Bud Light's response—or lack thereof.

Despite hiring Mulvaney, they didn't publicly support her when things got ugly. Mulvaney rightly called them out, stating that it's worse for a company to hire a trans person and then not stand by them, than to simply withhold any form of view on the issue.

Now, boss of Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev, Jason Warner, has stated that as a result of the campaign, the company will avoid political and social issues, and “stay in our lane” following “a very difficult moment”.

“The major learning was: ‘Hey, I want to enjoy Bud Light when I’m not having to think about all of this, and I want to enjoy it with my friends,” Warner stated in an interview with the Telegraph.

Bud Light's decision to stay away from controversy isn't just about one incident. In fact, it's part of a broader trend whereby many brands are trying to play it safe to avoid upsetting those on either side of the political and ethical spectrum.

But here's the thing; in today's world, everything is connected.

Consumers aren't just buying a product; they're buying into a set of values. They expect the brands they support to stand up for what's right, whether it's environmental sustainability or social justice.

By staying silent, Bud Light is at a serious risk of losing touch with its audience and missing out on a chance to make a real difference, especially after dipping its toes into the advocacy pool.

In contrast, brands that embrace social responsibility, such as the Nike example given above, can build stronger connections with consumers and drive positive change.

It's not just about selling beer; it's about using your platform for good.

So, what's the takeaway here?

Bud Light's U-turn on brand ethics may have seemed like a safe move, but in today's socially conscious landscape, it's a missed opportunity.

Brands can't afford to stay silent when important issues are at stake. It's time for Bud Light—and others—to step up and show where they stand.

