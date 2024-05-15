Why you should tie in personal and professional development

More and more staff are telling their employer they want quality learning and development opportunities. For some employees, seeing development pathways in their organisation is more important than being able to work flexibly or get a pay rise.

Despite this demand for development, it isn’t always easy getting buy-in from staff for the L&D offerings you provide. There could be a myriad of reasons for this, but increasingly workforces are suggesting they want experiences that help them develop personally as well as professionally.

This, I believe, is an integral part of the modern L&D experience. Even though the working world is slowly shifting back to what it was like pre-pandemic in many ways, we are still living through a time where meeting employee demands is paramount to business success.

Additionally, because staff generally aren’t as loyal to one employer as they might have been in the past, and younger generations are hopping from job-to-job, the emphasis is placed on not what your employee can do for you, but what you can do for your employee.

Stubborn employers might ignore this is the case altogether, refuse to give in to staff demands, or impose their own ideas of what is ‘right’ onto their workforce without listening to them. But this, of course, can lead to low retention rates, high levels of turnover, and disengaged staff.

Because employees are so prioritised with what you can do for them, they are a lot more focused on thinking about their career as a whole, working at multiple organisations and absorbing multiple skillsets, as opposed to only being at your firm.

In this sense, they’re thinking about development in terms of what skills you can give them that adds to their entire life narrative and not only how they can be better at their current job.

Organisations need to be aware of this, but also realise that appealing to skillsets that benefit their employees’ lives both inside and outside of work makes staff more likely to engage with and buy-into L&D schemes.