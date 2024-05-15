Unemployment rises yet job vacancies still abundant, ONS stats reveal

The unemployment rate in the UK is the highest it’s been in almost a year, yet job vacancies and wage growth remain high, according to recent figures from the ONS found.

As employees have struggled in the cost-of-living crisis and busineses have needed to remain as competitive employers, real pay growth remains at the highest it has been in over two years. However, experts say that these figures indicate the job market is “cooling”.

Jobs on offer in the UK dropped by 26,000 to 898,000 vacancies between February and April.

Even though this is a higher number of vacancies than pre-pandemic levels, the rate of unemployed people per vacancy has continued to rise, nearing levels seen before the pandemic.

Upskilling could be an important solution to meet the growing demand for skilled talent. “Despite a dip in the overall UK employment rate, below estimates of a year ago, there is a lot of untapped talent available that, amid the rising cost of living, can be efficiently upskilled to meet demand,” says Jonathan Firth, VP Recruitment Solutions at LHH.

“Our internal insight reflects this trend as, in the professional services especially, most of the vacancies in April were for office and business support roles. This indicates the need for evergreen administrative and operational support within these organisations.”

From a HR and talent acquisition perspective, more applicants per job role sheds light on the need for employers to streamline their hiring processes, or risk being ‘ghosted’ by candidates.

“Hiring has changed dramatically with new ways of working and younger candidates entering the workforce in the pandemic’s wake,” says Luke Shipley, CEO and Co-Founder, Zinc. “They expect any application process to be as seamless as the digital platforms they rely on day-to-day.

“An uptick in the number of candidates to assess also puts HR teams at risk of being overwhelmed and trading diligence for speed. Our research found that 71% of HR leaders highly value being able to hire quickly but that cannot be achieved if their teams have to manually screen every candidate individually. Businesses need to offer candidates an efficient experience or risk being ‘ghosted’ by those frustrated with the process. Worse still, talent could go to a competitor simply because they have a more agile and automated hiring process.”