UK firms should measure workers' waists to tackle obesity, campaigner says

UK workers should have their waistlines measured at work, with financial penalties for firms who have too many overweight employees, a campaigner has said.

Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum suggested the measures as a way to help tackle obesity and its impact on workplaces, taking inspiration from a Japanese law.

Fry’s comments came after a new study from the Institute for Advanced Studies in Vienna found that overweight people were 22% more likely to take off at least seven sick days a year, compared to colleagues with a ‘healthy’ body weight.

The study included figures from 26 countries, but the UK reportedly did not provide data for the study.

Siegfried Eisenberg, who worked on the research, said: "An increasing prevalence of people living with overweight and obesity will result in an increasing number of absences due to health issues in European countries, with knock-on effects on productivity and the economy."

Fry believes the UK should take inspiration from Japan's 'metabo' law, which requires employers to measure the waists of all workers between the ages of 40-70 on an annual basis. The threshold is 85cm for women and 90cm for men.

If a business has too many employees who surpass these maximums, the government can issue fines.

Fry was quoted by the Daily Mail: “Japan has got an obesity level of 6 per cent, we have an obesity level of 28 per cent.

“We've got to start taking measures like [that] in order to reduce what is now a horrendous problem.”

He went on to explain the impact he feels obesity is having on the economy: “The damage to the Exchequer is really quite dramatic.

“Where you've got so many of the workforce not able to go to work is going to cause a real headache somewhere.”

“We are losing £98 billion a year as a result of obesity and the many problems that it triggers.

“Medical issues, people not turning up to work affecting production, and having a weaker economy..”

Shedding more light on his suggestion of taking inspiration from Japanese workplace health laws, Fry said: “You send them to weight management courses, in all these things if you have somebody who is overweight you don't just sit there and say ‘tough’. You do something about it.”

Fry admitted it would “take a bit of time” if the UK government was to consider such a move for British workplaces, but defiantly concluded: “But the fact is it works.”

The researchers of the new study, who presented their findings at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice, revealed the UK is 'among the worst' of 28 countries they examined for obesity absenteeism.

A report in December from Frontier Economics estimated the annual cost to the UK of people living with obesity and overweight at £98 billion.

The report concluded: “Clearly the UK’s existing policy approach, focused on individuals taking responsibility for their own health, is not working.

“The rising prevalence of obesity and overweight in the UK is not only harming individual lives but also costing the NHS £19 billion a year – and the economy at least £15 billion in lost output. What’s worse, these costs look set to spiral even higher in the years ahead.

“More than ever, a new approach is needed – and it must be focused on reforming the commercial food environment, embedding healthy food across government entities, and adopting new research, treatments and technologies. The prize is substantial: better health, higher economic growth and less pressure on the NHS. The time to act is now.”

Staff keen to improve physical health, research suggests

Recent studies show that UK employees are keen on taking responsibility for their own physical and mental health, without the need for drastic measures such as being measured up at work.

In line with this year's theme for Mental Health Awareness Week, Movement, where people are being encouraged to move more for their mental health, Nuffield Health’s 2024 Nation Index revealed that while mental health transparency is on the up, there’s a lack of support in regards to time to undertake physical activity. Nearly half (45.70%) of respondents said that lack of time due to work acted as a barrier, with 42.91 percent stating more time should be put aside for it.

With low physical activity and poor mental health undoubtedly linked, employers must listen to their needs to foster a positive and more transparent culture.

Lisa Gunn, Mental Health Prevention Lead at Nuffield Health, commented: “We are extremely passionate about building a healthier nation and are pleased to see an improvement in mental health transparency each year.

“We call on workplaces to encourage their employees to #Find5 minutes to look after their bodies and minds, explaining how spending just five extra minutes on personal wellbeing a day can significantly boost mental and physical health.

“This is a key part of creating an open, transparent and connected workplace environment. People are becoming more aware of the benefits of exercise on overall wellbeing and employers should lean into that.”

Lisa went on: “In the past year, 46.2% said work had negatively impacted their physical/mental health, so companies recognise the connection between physical and mental wellbeing.

“While the benefits of regular exercise are well documented, there is less awareness and understanding of this inextricable link.

“It’s well known, for example, that physical exercise releases 'feel good' chemicals such as endorphins and dopamine, which make us feel positive and relieve stress. The benefits of 'emotional fitness' on physical health are less widely known.

“There is an inseparable link between physical and mental health, and, as such, a holistic approach is much more likely to result in healthier outcomes than by making artificial distinctions between mind and body. Focus on one above the other can lead to unhelpful behaviours and negative cycles, which can be difficult to break.

“Spending five minutes talking to employees struggling with their mental health and discussing their preferred methods of coping can have a positive impact. This may allow them to reflect on their needs for increased physical activity and allow you to accommodate those needs where necessary.”