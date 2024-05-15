Government rejects plea to ban workplace harassment NDAs

Over 430,000 mothers have been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) following workplace discrimination, harassment, or bullying in the workplace, according to a damning report from the charity Pregnant then Screwed.

The study, titled Sexism and the City, found that 435,293 working mothers had been silenced following mistreatment in the workplace and comes as campaigners protested against the confidentiality agreements.

One mother who signed an NDA following maternity discrimination commented: “I was asked to sign an NDA to cover maternity discrimination and a second time to cover harassment. The process of negotiating the NDA made me feel suicidal. The NDA was presented to me at the end of a gruelling process that had to end otherwise I would have had to sell my home. The lasting impact of the NDA was ruinous.”

However, HM Treasury has said that the UK government will not commit to a legislative ban on these types of confidentiality agreements, rejecting calls from campaigners to bring an end to the “abusive use” of NDAs in silencing workplace harassment victims.

'Toxic practices'

“The fact that the Treasury will not be enacting many of the Sexism in the City report’s recommendations – including the banning of NDAs in financial services, and reducing the company size for the gender pay gap reporting threshold – is disappointing,” says Professor Geeta Nargund, Chair of gender parity consultancy The Pipeline.

“For too long, businesses in the financial services sector have overlooked the unfair and deplorable challenges women continue to experience throughout their careers. More needs to be done to ensure firms root out toxic practices once and for all – and regulatory requirements will pay a core part of this.

“Ultimately, if firms don’t tackle sexism in the City and beyond, and implement structures to truly support their female talent, they will be the ones that lose out.”

According to the research, three quarters of victims who sign an NDA report their mental health being harmed and only a quarter of mothers say they would sign the agreement again if given the option to do so.

Yet, some employment lawyers argue that although NDAs have gotten a bad reputation in recent years when related to workplace harassment, they can be beneficial to both employers and staff.

“Based on experience with employer and individual clients alike, this is the right decision,” explains Nick Hawkins, an employment lawyer at law firm Knights. “While NDAs understandably have a bad reputation (the Harvey Weinstein matter most notably) and there will inevitably be examples where they have been used improperly, an outright ban would not necessarily assist in promoting a workplace free of discrimination and harassment.

“Indeed, it is very often the victims in discrimination and harassment cases who are as keen on maintaining confidentiality as much as the employer. By allowing the use of NDAs, it affords individuals the opportunity to enter into a contract with their employer under which they can agree compensation in return for their confidence (very often alongside a wavier of claims as well), and thereby drawing a line under the matter. For individuals, this is very often the preferred outcome.

“For employers to really drive the change that the report so clearly begs, employers should ensure that they exercise discretion in the use of NDAs, ensure that they are properly drafted and utilised, and avoid giving the impression that they are all-encompassing. They are not. NDAs should not, for example, prevent individuals from making certain disclosures, including to the police as well as to medical and legal professionals – and the NDA agreements should make this clear. Failing to do so could be seen as improper use of an NDA.”