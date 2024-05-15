Breaches of employee data jump by 41%, exposing employers to legal risks

Employee data breaches have hit the highest level in at least five years, new research shows.

According to analysis by law firm Nockolds, reports to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) of breaches of employee data jumped from 2,279 in 2022 to 3,208 in 2023 - a rise of 41%.

The number of reported breaches relating to employees’ data is at the highest level since at least 2019, when 3,010 breaches were reported to the ICO.

The analysis by Nockolds also reveals that ransomware attacks targeting employee data jumped by 57 per cent over the past year, from 352 to 554. Ransomware is a type of malware that attempts to unlawfully encrypt files on a host computer system. This software then makes employee data unavailable through encryption or deletion. The attacker requests payment in return for restoring the data.

Nockolds explains that hackers often target employers as they hold a huge amount of valuable, sensitive data on their employees. Employers may be in breach of contract if they pay staff late, and face claims for loss of data, which makes them vulnerable to ransom demands.

Cyber security an issue for HR, not just IT

Joanna Sutton, Principal Associate at Nockolds solicitors, says: “These numbers show that despite increased investment in cyber security, determined hackers are finding ways to gain access to employee data. While cyber security is an IT domain, breaches involving employee data inevitably fall within the jurisdiction of HR and create risks that need to be effectively managed.”

“Employers hold a significant amount of private information about their employees, which they have a legal duty to protect. Even if data is leaked accidentally, employers could be liable for damages. While the ICO often favours an informal reprimand, there is no guarantee that this is the approach that it will take. In addition, employees might be able to seek financial compensation and there is also a risk of serious reputational damage being caused.”

She adds: “Good cybersecurity starts with employees. It doesn’t matter how robust defences are if employees are not being regularly trained on cybersecurity protocols. The rise in employee data breaches suggests that there would be value in enhanced training for staff in response to rising threat levels. This would also help demonstrate to the ICO that an employer is taking their data protection responsibilities seriously”.

The risks to employers

According to Nockolds, under the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) employees can bring claims for accidental data security breaches even if they have not suffered a financial loss but merely experienced stress or anxiety. The likelihood of such claims succeeding will depend on data protection policies, how regularly they are reviewed, and how adequately staff are trained to avoid breaches in the first place.

Nockolds says that the surge in remote working since the pandemic has made it more difficult for employers to have the same security protections in place across all devices. It also means more devices being transported, and potentially lost or stolen, increasing the risk of physical breaches alongside cyber-attacks.

Sutton says: “Hybrid working is increasingly seen by organisations as their top data breach threat. Workers are now regularly switching between secure office environments and vulnerable home networks, or, worse still on public Wi-Fi in cafes or gyms, which has increased the risk of both accidental and malicious data breaches.”

“It is clear from the surge in data breaches affecting employee data that organisations need to give higher priority to data protection. Employees are more likely to be understanding about a data breach if rigorous protocols are in place and adhered to. For HR that means regularly reviewing data security policies and ensuring that knowledge and skills are maintained.”