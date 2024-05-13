More than half of employees face burnout alone - including HR professionals

More than half of UK employees (55%) say there is nobody at work to turn to if they are experiencing burnout, with even HR leaders admitting they neglect their own wellbeing while trying to improve that of their workforce.

A study, conducted by HR, payroll and finance specialist MHR for Mental Health Awareness Week, found only one in five (18%) employees would go to their line manager with the issue and just seven percent would approach HR.

Lack of support a key factor in burnout

With 70% of employees reporting to have experienced symptoms of burnout in the last 12 months, the issue is becoming critical. But employees feel there is a lack of support, despite corporate rhetoric around mental health and wellbeing.

Over half (51%) of all work-related sickness is related to stress, depression or anxiety, so companies who fail to tackle the issue stand to lose out in the long term.

The research identified lack of support from employers to be the leading cause of burnout, reported by 49% of respondents. Other contributors cited include lack of recognition (23%), conflicts at work (15%) and no career development (13%).

HR for HR?

HR professionals play a vital role in addressing these areas and improving workplace wellbeing, but they must be careful not to neglect their own health in the process, after nearly a quarter (22%) of employees said HR professionals are likely to overlook their own wellbeing due to their focus on managing the wellbeing of others.

The issues posed by burnout are likely to get worse, with respondents saying Gen Z (37%) and Millennials (32%) are the most likely age groups to be susceptible to burnout. These two generations are expected to make up 58% of the global workforce by 2030, so it is important that reducing burnout becomes a priority for employers looking to retain the best talent.

Anton Roe, CEO of MHR, commented: “It is both surprising and extremely concerning to find that many employees don’t feel they have anyone at work to turn to if they are experiencing symptoms of burnout. The results of today’s survey not only show that burnout is a common problem, but also there are easy steps for organisations to take which can mitigate its risk.

“Companies should act now to make sure that the right mental health support is available for all their employees, whether that’s through training mental health first aiders, making more mental health resources available to their employees, or more regularly checking in on their employees’ mental health.”