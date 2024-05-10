PR boss sparks backlash after glorifying 'overworking' in series of videos

The head of PR at Baidu, China's leading search engine, has issued an apology after her comments praising an extreme work culture triggered a public backlash.

Qu Jing came under fire for a series of videos uploaded to Douyin, China's version of TikTok, in which she glorified an ‘always-on' culture, strict management styles and claiming she was not responsible for her employees' well-being, remarking: "I'm not your mother."

She also warned of possible retaliation against any subordinates who voiced complaints about her management style, claiming: "I can make it impossible for you to find a job in this industry with just a short essay."

In an earlier video, she confessed that she is so consumed by work that she doesn't even know what grade her son is in.

In further clips, she claimed: "If you work in public relations, don't expect weekends off” and "Keep your phone on 24 hours a day, always ready to respond”.

From our premium content

Qu Jing’s comments sparked an outcry on social media, with intense debate on the platform Weibo, some of which were collated by the BBC.

One commenter said: "As the company's vice-president, [Ms Qu] should have known that her comments and attitude would disgust her subordinates, yet she went ahead to make them public. This speaks of how out-of-touch she is.”

Another proffered: "She is supposed to lead Baidu's public relations department, yet she herself is deeply involved in a public relations crisis. Talk about a lack of professionalism," said another.

Qu admitted that her posts, which have since been deleted, garnered "very pertinent" criticism.

"I deeply reflect on and humbly accept them,” she wrote on the instant messaging app WeChat.

In her apology, Qu clarified that her videos did not reflect Baidu's official stance and that she had not sought the company's approval before sharing them.

"I apologise that the inappropriate videos led to the public's misunderstanding of my company's values and corporate culture,” she said, adding: "I will learn from my mistakes and improve the way I communicate, and care more for my colleagues.”

It has since been reported that Qu Jing has resigned from her role with Baidu, though the firm itself has not yet commented on the situation.

Number of UK workers suffering from burnout or stress doubles in a year

This glorification of overworking has unfolded overseas, but the core issue is one still prevalent in UK workplaces, with the number of UK workers experiencing stress or burnout in the workplace doubling last year.

According to new research from Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work, a staggering 92% of UK employees admit to experiencing burnout or stress in the workplace during their careers. However the strain has grown rapidly as post-pandemic labour shortages intensified workloads. In 2023 the proportion of UK workers grappling with poor mental health skyrocketed to 37%, almost double the 19% who experienced problems during 2022.

A fifth (19%) of workers have already suffered from burnout or stress in 2024 so far.

The primary factor behind the escalating burnout and stress levels is higher workloads, with 58% of workers citing this as the root cause, while 42% say it’s due to persistent staff shortages. Meanwhile, a third (34%) of employees say their stress and burnout is due to pressure from bosses to work overtime and extend their hours.

Read more from us

The labour market remains tight, with official data showing there were 916,000 vacancies across the UK in the first three months of 2024, with a fifth of adults classed as economically inactive. The number of people out of work because of long-term sickness rose to over 2.5 million people at the end of 2023, an increase of more than 400,000 since the pandemic.

Over a third of workers (34%) say they have called in sick as a result of burnout, nearly a quarter (23%) have taken time off using their annual leave and 16% have been signed off work due to the effect on their mental health.

Burnout and stress have led many to re-evaluate their work lifestyle and career choices. Nearly two fifths (38%) of UK workers agree that temporary work offers a better work-life balance and 30% believe it can enable people to scale up or down hours depending on their mental health.

A third (33%) also believe it can be a great way to rebuild their confidence before returning to full-time or part-time employment.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said: “The unrelenting demands on today's workforce have pushed too many employees to breaking point through stress and burnout.

“Employers’ difficulty in recruiting and ongoing staff shortages have left existing employees overwhelmed, shouldering longer hours and heavier workloads. This has upset the work-life balance of many people, as work encroaches on the free time they need to rest and relax.

“The burnout crisis is also leaving many businesses stuck in a vicious cycle, with staff who call in sick or get signed off adding to the burden on other employees.

“Temporary work could be the answer, both for burnt-out employees and for businesses struggling with staff shortages.

“By giving people more control over their schedules and the ability to choose which shifts they work, temporary roles offer a way to better integrate work with life's other demands.

“This flexibility empowers workers to find the right balance and can be a powerful antidote to the rigid schedules that so often lead to burnout among those in traditional, permanent roles.

“For businesses, employing temporary workers fills gaps without adding to the workload of permanent staff, reducing burnout risk.”