2 mins read

Health & wellbeing

Female business owners working more than men - but say they are less stressed

Female bosses are working longer hours than men but say they are less stressed, a new study has revealed.

Almost four in ten women are working six or seven day weeks compared to just 30 percent of men, according to a survey of 2,000 small and medium-sized business owners.

This comes as the UK has dropped seven places to 37th in the global ranking for women’s health and wellbeing, according to the Hologic Global Women’s Health Index.

The international study found that four in ten (39 percent) women in the UK say they are stressed, five percent higher than women in Europe, and a figure that continues to rise.

The poll by Love Energy Savings showed roughly three in ten women are working between 50-80 hours a week, five per cent more than men.

Overall, female small business owners work an average of 43.1 hours a week compared to 42.3 hours for men, the survey showed.

More than half of women said that the number of days they work in a typical week has increased (somewhat or significantly) in the last 12 months.

Despite this difference, the survey also found that women are, on average, five per cent less stressed than men about work.

Rising energy bills (22 per cent) and inflation levels (23 per cent) are the main causes of stress for SMEs, the survey showed.

Phil Foster, Founder of Love Energy Savings, said: “Bosses we speak to across the country are still bracing themselves for another tough year, with energy bills, a stagnant economy, and recruitment driving these concerns.

“We are finding that British business owners are often too knackered when they’re doing their admin and therefore may miss out on relieving some of their energy bill anxiety.

“This is actually the best time in over a year to switch energy suppliers and get a cheaper deal.”

