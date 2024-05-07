You might also like

‘Thank you’ – that tiny phrase, looped onto the end of a ‘something’ – a sign of appreciation that is the bedrock of thoughtfulness and politeness. It takes precisely two seconds to utter those words that can brighten someone’s day while being remembered by them for far longer. Seemingly and, for many we would be prepared to pull a cart horse across the Sahara Desert as long as someone said ‘thank you’ for doing so. Yet, many businesses fail to appreciate their employees in meaningful ways.

There’s no employee, ever that didn’t want to work for an employer that expressed gratitude to them, however big the pay packet but for those that still need to be persuaded the research is clear, expressing a heartfelt thanks is good for your health.

Why it matters

The Harvard Business Review (HBR) reports that saying thank you improves wellbeing, reduces stress, and builds resilience. Feeling gratitude can have a positive impact on the culture you work in too. In organisations where there is high stress, HBR found that they are more likely to treat those around them poorly but yet this is an especially important time to not only feel grateful but to express it.

As for when you should express gratitude, HBR is clear that the message is, ‘now.’

Chris Britton is People Experience Director at Reward Gateway, a platform that improves employee engagement and helps eight million employees to connect and appreciate one another. Speaking to HR Grapevine, Britton says, “I guess where appreciation comes into this and where it differentiates is that it isn't one thing on its own. It's a combination of various different things where we're helping people.” Britton adds that the important point is that the age-old attitude to showing gratitude of a ‘one-size fits all approach’ no longer holds store.

“Businesses would be wise to start looking at all those things combined to bring true appreciation to those people and actual human beings because they’re going to get much more out of them. And of course, if people decide, or if people see the businesses aren't doing that, they'll just go somewhere else. They're educated and there's so much more choice than perhaps there used to be, particularly in the younger generations.”

Nebel Crowhurst is Chief People Officer and Chief Appreciation Officer also at Reward Gateway, she says that the statistics speak for themselves, “Recognition can boost effectiveness and productivity by around 23%, but when you truly value individuals and appreciate people as individuals, the productivity increases goes up to 43% as a real significant difference in productivity.” It's a thought that Sophie Wardell, People Director at Higgs LLP also agrees with, “Giving thanks can make you happier. The findings at HBR show this. There are even health benefits such as: improved mental health, better sleep, and stress relief. Plus, I can also confirm that receiving thanks is a mighty positive experience too, albeit the research I’m quoting is purely my own."

Wardell adds that when it comes to appreciation, it is vital to start at the top. “Leaders should actively express appreciation for their employees’ contribution and do this regularly. Engendering a culture of gratitude should be embedded into development frameworks and, of course, core values. At Higgs, one of our core values is “care.” This informs our approach to remuneration and the benefits we offer.” During the cost of living crisis Higgs LLP created a Hardship Fund for anyone experiencing financial difficulties and gave everyone a one-off payment regardless of their seniority.

“Yesterday I was given this card by a Higgs LLP colleague, and it made my day, well, my week actually.”

Rewards are part of appreciation

Crowhurst says a big part of gratitude is rewards and benefits that fit and a lot of this harks back to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs with that base pyramid being all important before higher self-actualisation needs can be fulfilled.

She says, “Of course recognition and rewards tend to be the ones that come out highest in terms of levers that then contribute to an individual feeling appreciated because when you look at the principle of the hierarchy of needs, you know towards the bottom there are those psychological needs. And when we think about the things that we do within Reward Gateway, like our discounting programme to help financially to ensure people have got the money they need to put food on the table and pay their bills, for example.”

Crowhurst explains that businesses need to get smarter at contributing to the top of the pyramid too, “We need to get better with enabling people to truly feel, this is what they call ‘self-actualisation’ and it’s at the top of the pyramid, which is being addressed through appreciation.”

How some businesses are delivering appreciation

Transport for London (TfL) runs the day-to-day transport network as well as the Capital’s main roads. With a workforce of 26,000 staff, many of whom are offline, it’s important that it keeps employees feeling like they matter.

The organisation began to re-shape its way of expressing gratitude by asking its workforce what they wanted. Feedback via an employee survey was gathered, together with information from focus groups and Yammer which enabled employees’ requirements to be pinpointed. What their employees told them was that a good discount user experience was paramount. Staff also made it clear that they wanted access to supermarkets, electronics, fashion, and DIY as well as local shops and brands with a focus on sustainability.

Sarah Whitchurch, Reward & Recognition Specialist at TfL says: "We particularly needed an intuitive mobile app that gave staff instant access to our full range of offers. Many of our people work shifts and aren’t desk based, so being able to download the app and log in from anywhere was a major advantage for us. Employee feedback from our internal survey highlighted a big demand for cashback functionality, instant e-vouchers and a physical multi-retailer card."

In little more than five months after launch, employees had spent over £5.25 million, through the Reward Gateway platform, providing staff with total savings of over £360k.

Tapping into what each generation values is a further way of ensuring that methods of appreciation target the right demographics. This was a challenge that The Gym Group, a low-cost nationwide 24/7 gym chain found. The majority of their talented staff work as fitness instructors and fall into the millennials and GenZ age bracket. The Gym Group discovered that their existing methods of saying thank you were not resonating, and turnover was high amongst the 2,200 strong workforce. They rolled out a CORE platform, aptly named to link with fitness and the body.

Through their reward platform, staff are offered a range of benefits that thank them via valued-led eCards, monetary rewards that can be spent at a wide variety of retailers as well as peer-to-peer recognition.

Sophie Wardell says a ‘thank you card’ goes a long way

The company that ranks 25 in Glassdoor’s top 50 places to work with has seen a 14% increase in employee engagement.

Wellbeing is also centre stage. Wardell says that at Higgs LLP part of their approach to their value of ‘care’ is investing in it. “Demonstrating that a business wants to support someone’s physical and mental health as well as growing their personal and professional development are all ways of demonstrating gratitude too, but they need to be bespoke to the individual.” The flexible benefits platform at Higgs LLP, Zest has enabled the business to deliver this and operate numerous resource groups including a wellness team of Mental Health First Aiders, a Menopause Group and a Family Friends network which supports new parents.

She adds, “Additionally, we do not prescribe how much compassionate leave a person may take or how much study leave is permitted before sitting an exam. We treat people as adults and create a psychologically safe place for them to make decisions about what works for them. That is what real work-life balance is about, the ability to exercise choice without “getting it wrong.”

Concluding she says, that overarching this is the back-to-basics ethos that ultimately, a little thank you goes a long way.

The value of key touch points

What businesses need to consider, says Crowhurst, is the value of the employee life cycle and ways to consider key touch points, the moments that matter to people throughout their career’s life or journey with the employer.

Yet, what really drives appropriate rewards and appreciation is buy-in from leadership, a point that Wardell has made and Crowhurst acknowledges that too often this is the sticking point.

“What underpins the appreciation gap, and the principle of self-actualisation actually is emotional intelligence. So, what you need in an organisation to truly bridge that is highly emotionally intelligent leaders to understand what it truly means to appreciate authentically and genuinely.”

That link between business success and leadership behaviours and what that then does to impact a culture of appreciation in an organisation is key. Britton remarks on the cyclical nature of HR top trends which repeatedly feature management and leadership development, “Why have we never been able to crack it? What is the thing that's going wrong that just keeps reappearing on the list as a priority?”

Crowhurst points to exit interviews as an example of where leadership needs to look again, saying that what businesses should be doing is considering rolling out ‘retention interviews’ to find out how people are feeling before they decide to quit.

Appreciation and reward for saying thank you, is a key part of employee’s wellbeing and how they feel towards their employer. That basic urge to be thanked never leaves us, whatever walk of life we tred and whatever position we hold. Tapping into innovative ways to show that is a way to retain and engage employees that businesses need to explore and deliver upon.