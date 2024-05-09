Can employers still demand a strong work ethic in today's market?

If you ask any employer what an ideal worker is like to them, most will say they value staff who are constantly looking for new ways to improve themselves and contribute more to the company.

Having good communication skills, an ability to adapt to change, and willingness to take feedback effectively, are also likely to be on the list of desirable attributes in an ideal candidate.

However, a new study from ADP found that a “strong work ethic” is the number one skill companies are looking for in a new hire. This is probably unsurprising news as, at the end of the day, it’s a business’ goal to drive profit and innovation. So, hiring staff who want to work hard is always going to be a priority.

But what does having a “strong work ethic” actually mean? In our society, we have a historical belief that working hard is virtuous and the sign of someone with good character. It’s ingrained in the idea that a person has values focused on the importance of work.

Therefore, even if a person is in an industry where they are not making ‘a lot’ of money, if they are hardworking, they will still be deemed as having virtuous or a positive character by society’s standards.

This abstract concept isn’t as clear to identify as you might think, because “work ethic” is essentially a desire to work and do well, however this doesn’t always equate to actual results.

One definition of a desirable work ethic is an employee simply trying their absolute hardest, as opposed to necessarily being the best. Whereas some employers would define this concept as staff going ‘above and beyond’, meaning they perform tasks quickly and to a high standard.

In this sense, much like the ADP research found, it probably is difficult to find staff today who are willing to go the extra mile for their employer, but I think this makes sense. We’re still in an employee-centric market, even if the dial is moving slightly. And we are also in a burnout crisis, let’s not forget. Staff aren’t willing or able to do something for their employer for little or no reward.

The time when we can expect staff to go above and beyond because of a lack of job security or a competitive candidate market is over. But the time for incentivising staff with career development or benefits as a way to ensure good work and commitment is definitely here to stay, and perhaps is a healthier expectation of our employees.