BrewDog boss James Watt - frequent courter of controversy - steps down after 17 years

James Watt, the CEO of Brewdog who has courted controversy in recent years, is stepping down from his role as CEO of the company.

James Watt is stepping away from leading the company and ‘transitioning’ into a new role of ‘Captain & Co-Founder’, he announced on LinkedIn.

Watt co-founded the company in 2007 in Aberdeenshire, alongside business partner Martin Dickie. In his new role, Watt will remain as a board member and director, and will also be a part time strategic advisor to the business and its leadership team.

The chief executive role will be taken over by James Arrow, who is currently the firm’s Chief Operating Officer.

In a statement, Watt said: “For almost 2 decades pretty much every second of my waking existence has been focussed on this amazing business. Being able to co-found and then lead BrewDog and our fantastic team has been the greatest privilege and the best adventure I could ever have wished for.”

He added: “During my time at the helm of BrewDog, there have been highs and lows, up and downs, crazy successes and incredibly hard challenges. When I look back on the last 17 years (119 Dog Years) my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude.

“Gratitude to have been able to build the world’s leading craft beer brand, from scratch. Gratitude to have been able to work with such amazing people all over our business including our fantastic community. I am eternally thankful for all the brilliant beers, all the standout batches of Jack Hammer and all the wild adventures we have been on as a team.

“I am also grateful for the tough times too, for the learnings they provided, the resolve they instilled and the perspective they offered.”

‘Ups and downs’

It's been a rollercoaster ride to the top for the craft beer giant, with Watt’s farewell post alluding to some of the high and low points in the firm’s history.

The brand soared to popularity for its punk attitude to brewing and made headlines for placing environmental and social governance at the heart of their business model. However, ascending to the ranks of brewing iconography wasn’t without its trials and tribulations.

BrewDog has courted controversy several times, both for its zany marketing campaigns and, infamously, criticisms of Watt’s leadership and allegations that he fostered a toxic working environment.

It was June 2021 when an open letter, signed by anonymous current staff and many ex-employees detailed various accusations about the company regarding its culture, its ‘lies and deceit’, as well as treatment of staff.

Accusations, as per the open letter, included staff feeling they suffered from mental illness as a result of working at BrewDog, safety concerns across many departments, toxic attitudes and bad company culture, staff feeling pressured to work beyond capacity and widespread burnout issues.

James Watt was named checked several times in the letter, with the co-signers insisting that issues with culture, burnout and the business were, ultimately, his responsibility.

Watt responded at the time by pledging to “listen, learn, and act” but his statement did little to dampen the flames of the fiasco.

Then, at the start of 2022, more than 15 ex-employees of the brewing giant spoke out about Watt in a BBC documentary, including 12 former BrewDog USA staff who reported “inappropriate behaviour and abuse of power” by him. Some of the former staff said this behaviour made female bartenders feel "uncomfortable" and "powerless". Watt’s lawyers vehemently denied the accusations.

Later that year, he spoke candidly on Steven Bartlett’s Diary Of A CEO podcast about his behaviour admitting he “pushing people too far”.

“...we had a few years where we missed the mark from a people perspective” Watt said, but insisted the firm’s culture had since been “reset.”

He said: “It's completely fair to say at times in the journey I have been too intense.

“I have been too demanding, that I have set standards for the team which I would set for myself, and for a lot of the team members that is unattainable.

“I just pushed for such high standards, unrealistic deadlines, it's because I was so focused on 'let's build the thing, let's create more jobs, let's deliver more value for our customers.

“The intention was 100% good and because I was so bought in and so focused on that, I did push people too far.”

He also said: “We’ve always wanted to be the best employer we can be. The aspiration has always been to be a fantastic place to work, and we’ve always believe that our long-term destiny is determined by how well we look after the fantastic people in our business.”

He went on: “Have we always lived up to that in the higher growth periods? No, we haven’t, and I think we fully accept that.

“Off the back of that feedback [in the Punks With Purpose letter], we did a full independent review of culture. We spoke to over 1,000 people inside and outside the company, and we made a whole host of changes. We invested in HR, we added resources where we felt we were under resourced, we put in place an independently managed ethics hotline, and loads of other things.”

The company was back in the headlines in early 2024 when it revealed that it would no longer pay its employees the real living wage despite having done so since 2015. Instead, new hires will be offered the national minimum wage of £11.44 an hour, which is below the £12 cost of living-based rate.

The decision was described as a “disastrous employee relations misstep” by an employment law expert who spoke to HR Grapevine.

Watt took to LinkedIn to share his reasons for the decision and defend the company against what he called a ‘media storm’ of press coverage.

“Business is incredibly hard, especially when the UK economy is in such poor health, and sometimes you have to make incredibly difficult decisions,” he noted in the post.

“I would love nothing more than to give everyone in our business a huge pay increase, but we simply have to balance our books, offer fair value to our customers and ensure the long-term viability of our business. And ultimately, protect jobs,” the post went on to say.

A cultural reset?

In 2023, BrewDog’s Group People Director Karen Bates sat down with HR Grapevine to discuss the company’s approach to improving employee experience, after the HR controversies.

Outlined in a document it calls the BrewDog Blueprint, the company pushed ahead with new L&D initiatives, access to an independent ethics hotline, employee stock ownership (around 25% of the company is now owned by staff), a new ‘transparency dashboard’, and a partnership with a brand-new service offering tailored to mental health and wellbeing support for all 3,000 staff across the world.

Bates told HR Grapevine that Watt was so committed to progressing HR that he planned to create content of his own to further the resources available to staff.