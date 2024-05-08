Hackers access 270,000 payroll records of armed forces personnel

More than a quarter of a million payroll records of British armed forces members have been exposed to hackers following a major data breach.

An estimated 270,000 records held by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) have been accessed after a breach at a third-party contractor was discovered several days ago.

It is believed that the data includes the names and bank details of full-time military personnel, reservists and veterans who left the forces after January 2018. An MP is also thought to have had their payroll information breached.

The hack is alleged to have been the work of Chinese operatives - a claim which the nation has denied - with defence secretary Grant Shapps telling MPs the breach was the “suspected work of a malign actor and we cannot rule out state involvement”.

Shapps has also ordered a review into ‘potential failings’ of SSCL, the third party group which was operating the breached system on behalf of the MoD.

Reports in The Guardian indicate that the hackers may have cracked the MoD’s systems weeks ago, but that there is so far no evidence that any data was stolen.

Salaries have continued to be paid as usual and, as a precaution, affected employees are being offered credit checks to investigate whether their bank details have been used illegally.

China has denied all involvement in the hack, with a spokesperson from the Chinese embassy stating: “We urge the relevant parties in the UK to stop spreading false information, stop fabricating so-called China threat narratives, and stop their anti-China political farce.”

More than half of UK employees are worried about cyber security levels at work

The likes of the Ministry of Defence are not alone in their plight. Research published in late 2023 by Aviva showed that just under a third of UK businesses (32%) had suffered a cyber-attack in the last year.

The study also revealed that more than half (55%) of UK employees are worried about the level of their employer’s cyber security. Young people (aged 16–24) in particular, are concerned about their employer’s cyber security, compared to 37% of employees aged 55 and over.

A further one in five (20%) employees report that they only receive cyber awareness training once a year or less, despite 89% of employees saying they believe the cyber security level in their company is ‘strong’ – indicating that businesses may have a training gap.

High expectations

Nearly two fifths (37%) of employees feel their employer could be doing more to ensure the cyber security of systems at work. This comes as the National Cyber Security Centre reports that cyber insurance uptake is still relatively low, with fewer than two fifths of businesses (37%) being insured against cyber security risks, despite the very real possibility of a cyber incident.

Low confidence

More than a quarter of employees (25%) claim they are neither engaged nor unengaged with the cyber security controls in their business, suggesting a level of apathy among the workforce, which is the first line of a business’s cyber defences.

In addition, just 32% of employees say they consider the level of cyber security in their organisation to be ‘very strong’, a trend that is mirrored by businesses themselves. Aviva’s Risk Insight’s report revealed that just over half (53%) of UK businesses are confident in the effectiveness of their cyber security protection.

Stephen Ridley, Head of Cyber at Aviva, said: “It’s concerning to see that over half of UK employees say they worry about cyber security at work. We know that employees are the first and most important line of defence against cyber security incidents, so awareness of training, confidence and engagement are vital.

“Cyber cover offers an added layer of security and peace of mind for businesses, but it’s important that training and resources for cyber preparedness are prioritised. Real-world scenarios that highlight the potential reputational and financial risks associated with a cyber incident can help employees understand the important role they play in protecting the business.”

Why cyber security is not just an issue for IT, but for HR as well

The top brass at the MoD are already looking into how such a breach occurred. Naturally their attention will be on any IT weak spots. So, this is just an IT issue, right? Well, not exactly.

The ICO and UK government both state that the number one cause for data breaches in the UK is human error, so it’s vital to get the human element of your cybersecurity in check.

If your cybersecurity is compromised and details of salaries, mental health treatments, family members, payment info or full identities are compromised, it’ll be HR working around the clock to pick up the pieces. Secondly, under the Data Protection Act of 2018 and the GDPR, HR holds both personal and sensitive information that must be stored, accessed, secured and processed in compliant ways.

Unfortunately, it’s not just something that even SMEs can “leave to IT”. Having thorough, frank discussions with your security and data protection personnel is vital to making sure that the information you keep – both the financially vulnerable stuff and the sensitive information of staff – is kept safe.

“By far, the most important thing for HR leaders to understand is that data protection is everyone’s responsibility,” explained Steve Ryan, Senior Consultant for security company BARR Advisory.

With the UK Government reporting that 39% of UK businesses suffered an attack in 2022 alone, and only 19% having a response plan in place should an attack occur, it’s clear that this is a huge gap in both resource and risk planning for British organisations.

Reporting and your obligations

Reporting from SMEs wasn’t as good as it should be, according to the report, mainly because of lack of detection. And even enterprise organisations failed to reach 100% detection and reporting last year.

Remember that your organisation is required to report cyber attacks and data breaches that aren’t from attacks to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), as well as to any individuals (employees, suppliers, partners and customers) who were or may have been affected by the infringement. You have 72 hours to do this.

What can HR do to tighten up cybersecurity?

James Bore, a ‘cyber security hygienist’ and head of security consultancy Bores Group, previously told HR Grapevine that 'data minimisation' is the key to beefing up your digital security.

“One of the most useful principles when you’re looking at personal data protection is data minimisation. You should only keep the data that you actually need. Anything sensitive should only be accessible when needed and should not be retained any longer than needed. When we’re dealing with HR, this can (and often does) involve highly sensitive personal data, and so any policy or other controls put in place should be clear on the technical and procedural safeguards around data.

“As an example, while health data may be important for accommodations to be made in the workplace, it’s rarely needed and so should be behind some form of gateway to be accessed when needed, not as a standard part of HR’s working day.”

Bore concluded: “Often, it’s not even necessary for HR to have specifics on employees for some of the most sensitive data (e.g., protected characteristics that fall under DE&I), and there are services who can act as guardians of the data – not holding any of the identities themselves, and providing the aggregate data that HR needs without putting anyone at risk by identifying or outing them in that summary.”

Ilkka Turunen, Field CTO at Sonatype, added: “The news of nation-state threat actors targeting the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is alarming. While the focus of the reported breach was on personnel payroll data, it’s become commonplace that adversarial actors are targeting government institutions via the underlying software and infrastructure that supports them.

“We need to ensure the software nations and businesses rely on is secure. Proactive risk measures include creating and maintaining a Software Bill of Materials for all infrastructure and software, robust security practices and continuous monitoring of these SBOMs to mitigate the extent of damage unpatched weaknesses pose to our critical infrastructure.”

In summary, HR holds a lot of personal and highly sensitive information on employees, from the moment of recruitment the whole way through to retirement. The best time to review your cybersecurity methods is yesterday. The second-best time is today.