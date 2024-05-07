3 in 5 UK employees don't call in sick despite being too ill to work

Almost three in five (59%) UK employees say they haven’t previously taken time off work sick, either due to illness or injury, despite needing to, according to new research from protection and employee benefits provider, MetLife UK.

The research explored employee’s attitudes and behaviours towards the workplace, taking time off, and employee benefits. When asked why employees haven’t called in sick even when they’ve needed to, a third (36%) confirmed they didn’t think there was anyone to cover them, whilst over a quarter (28%) said they didn’t want to miss work, and 16% said they had a deadline to meet.

Many are also conscious of the impact not being at work will have on others - just over a quarter (27%) said their colleagues needed them.

Almost the same number (26%) admitted they were worried they wouldn’t be paid, whilst 17% said they believed their boss would tell them off if they took time off work.

Looking for more

The research also explored how employees have previously felt or would feel should they call in sick. Workloads are clearly a concern, with just over a quarter (26%) confirming they’ve felt or would feel guilty that colleagues would have to pick up extra work. Whilst 17% felt or would feel concerned about the amount of work they would come back to. Almost one in five (19%) said they would feel worried that no one would believe they were poorly. Almost one in five (17%) stated they felt or would feel anxious that they would lose out financially.

How employees have felt/ would feel calling in sick for work:

I felt/would feel guilty that my colleagues had /would have to pick up extra work- i.e., my workload 26%

I felt/would feel worried that no one would believe I was poorly 19%

I felt/would feel worried about how my boss/colleagues would react 18%

I felt/would feel concerned about the amount of work I came/would come back to 17%

I felt/would feel anxious that I would lose out financially i.e. I wouldn't be paid as my company doesn't offer sick pay 17%

I felt/would feel like I could take the time I need to recover 15%

I felt/would feel concerned about my boss's reaction 15%

N/A – There is no way in particular that I have felt/would feel about calling in sick for work 13%

I felt/would feel like my employer cared / was concerned that I was poorly 13%

I felt/would feel supported by colleagues 12%

I don't worry about the knock on impact of me calling in sick 7%

Adrian Matthews, Head of Employee Benefits at MetLife UK, said: “When sickness or injury strikes, resting to recover should be the first thought on individuals’ minds, but instead many feel anxious and worried, particularly when it comes to any implications on their workload.

“With many now hybrid working, there is a sense of an ‘always on’ culture, with no physical barrier restricting access to work. This means that a large proportion of the UK workforce continues to work when perhaps they shouldn’t. Those employees who prioritise presenteeism in the office, more often than not, find it leads to absenteeism in the long run.

Read more from us

"This drive to work when illness strikes can prolong recovery, leading to employees suffering burnout later on which can quickly lead to an unproductive workforce for employers."

Matthews continued: "Llife can take an unexpected turn at any time, whether from an accident or illness, it’s important employers allow individuals to take the time needed to recover and that employees feel supported so they can focus on themselves rather than suffering additional stress from work pressure.

"To do this, Employers must prioritise having the right products and offerings in place that allow employees access to GPs 24/7, stress the importance of early intervention and rehabilitation as well as offering employee assistance programmes. Having these offerings in place will make sure employees feel protected and able to take the time off work needed to fully recover.”