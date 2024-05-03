Gen Z can't stop checking their work emails before bed

Almost a third of young adults (18-34) are checking their work emails from their bed, new research reveals.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by DUSK, has uncovered the bedtime habits of the nation, with some shocking results.

The study found that 30% of those aged 18 to 34 check work emails in bed, with 19% even answering them, which is much higher than the national averages of 15%, and 10%.

And this isn't the only way that technology and screen time are intertwined in young adults' sleep routines. The research revealed that a staggering 82% of 18 to 24-year-olds and 77% of 25 to 34-year-olds scroll their phone in bed, compared to the national average of 50%.

Despite so many young adults having these habits, scrolling in bed is more harmful to this age group’s sleep than any other demographic. Whether the result of blue light from devices or stress-inducing social media posts, the same survey found that 61% of 18 to 34-year-olds believe scrolling their phone in bed negatively impacts their sleep, significantly higher than the national average of 33%.

So why do the younger generation feel more inclined to scroll their phones and check work emails from the comfort of their bed? Sian Guest, Head of Brand at DUSK has shed light on why this is the case and how it might be contributing to poor mental wellbeing, as well as poor sleep:

“Even though we know younger generations are often far more comfortable with technology as it has been a part of their lives since they were very young, it’s alarming to see how the number of those working from bed rises so significantly among this demographic.

“One reason this age group may be more prone to blurring the lines between work and relaxation is that they are far more likely to be living at home or in a shared living situation, either in a flat or a house. Therefore, their bedrooms may be the only space they have to relax in private, allowing them to step away from busier communal areas.

“This may also be the case when it comes to working from home, with their bedroom doubling up as a home office. Perhaps multiple people in one household are working from home or they are in a smaller flat that simply does not have the space for a dedicated work area.

“While it can be tempting to work from the comfort of your own bed, or to check your emails late at night, it is not a good habit to have – for your sleep or wellbeing. Reading work emails in bed will build an association between your space for relaxation and your work life, making it harder to switch off, especially when it comes to falling asleep.

“And our research shows that poor sleep can sabotage our productivity at work. When asked about the effects of poor sleep, more than half of the 18- to 34-year-olds asked said they experience poor concentration and reduced motivation. On top of that, 43% of the same age group admitted they experience increased feelings of stress following a bad night’s sleep, considerably higher than the average of all ages, at 32%.”

‘Right to disconnect’

In the era of flexible working, it’s increasingly common for employees to be sending and receiving emails in the evening or even the small hours of the morning. However, these messages are usually accompanied by a polite reminder that, while they had sent the email outside of normal working hours, under no circumstances did they expect a reply at an unreasonable time.

For many employees, being contacted outside of usual working hours (and being expected to reply promptly) is a growing problem, and in recent years, demand has risen for new laws around a ‘right to disconnect’.

Alongside trade union Prospect, thinktank Autonomy has previously called for greater legislative protections for workers, proposing legislation that would create a ‘right to disconnect’. And such plans are now backed by the Labour Party which, should they win this year’s general election, has vowed to restrict bosses from contacting employees outside of working hours.

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has said the party will look to implement "right to switch off" legislation, in the event that they form the next Government.

The move would restrict managers from contacting their staff by phone or email outside of normal working hours, and could help ease growing mental health problems in the workplace, according to an employment law expert.

Katherine Cooke, a Senior Associate at West Midlands law firm Higgs LLP, previously told HR Grapevine: “I have seen a significant rise in sickness absence due to mental health issues since the pandemic.

“It is a challenge for employers to manage members of staff on prolonged absence. Increased homeworking has also blurred the barriers between work and home life and improved technology means a lot of people feel pressured to always be available.”

Like Angela Rayner, Katherine accepts there will be times when some out of hours contact is required, and certain industries may require exemptions.

The policy is one of many that will form part of Labour’s “new deal for working people” and it is reported it will be in the party’s general election manifesto.

Since 2017 French employees have had the right to disconnect phones and laptops outside of working hours and can demand additional pay for any work carried out outside of normal working hours.

Other countries including Italy, Spain and Portugal have also introduced rules with a similar aim to encourage employees to switch off.

Katherine said: “If this right was introduced through legislation it would give employers pause for thought before they phone or email their staff doing holidays, weekends and evenings. It would set behavioural expectations. It may also be a positive step to reduce the risk of employee burnout.

“It remains to be seen how this right would be introduced by a prospective Labour government, and what mechanism employees would have to enforce this right. All employment lawyers will be keeping a keen eye on the detail of any proposal.”