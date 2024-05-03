Are 10-hour days the four-day week solution?

The fight for flexibility continues as countless companies mandate their staff return to the office.

This has largely been met with dissatisfaction, with many employees looking for another job altogether. And alongside the struggle between flexibility and in-office work, some firms are doing something innovative - giving their staff ultra-flexibility in the form of a four-day-week.

As hard as some business owners may try, it’s hard to down-play the effectiveness of a shorter work week. To the surprise, and probable dismay, of numerous business leaders, the four-day week performed successfully in the largest trial of it, with almost all companies saying they had high levels of productivity and employees suggesting better work-life balance and wellbeing. From an employee's perspective, a four-day week contributes to better mental health and decreased likelihood of burnout.

The results from this trial made the four-day week a real option in conversations around flexibility. However, many brought light to how it would even be possible. Working a whole day less, would surely mean doing less work, right?

Supporters of the shorter week suggested that the answer for why it worked so well was grounded in our psychological approach to work. Therefore, if we know that we have less time to perform tasks, we spend less time doing unhelpful things, such as procrastinating, and instead utilise our work hours better - meaning we can easily get the same amount of work done in a 32-hour week as opposed to a 40-hour week.

Even though there are many real-life examples of this idea being viable, this idea seems somewhat abstract to many business leaders, especially as many of the trials for shorter weeks haven’t been for long, extended periods of time. Therefore, we are yet to fully understand whether this mentality and approach would be consistent over a long period of time.

In a column for the Guardian, business owner and writer Gene Marks suggests that the solution to the four-day week isn’t to just take eight hours out of our workforce’s week, but to instead spread those eight hours across the four days, so that employees are working longer 10-hour days.

This idea is an interesting one and provides a new spin on the proposed four-day week, one that is likely to be more palatable to business owners. And that’s exactly why it’s such a good idea.

So many business owners are disregarding the notion of a four-day week as the thought of getting as much work done with less time seems far-fetched. However, letting your workforce work 10-hour days in a four-day week seems like a win-win scenario, as staff get a three-day weekend and employers still get their 40-hour week that so many of them feel they need.

These types of shifts are something that already exists in hospitality and the medical industry, however it has yet to be applied to the corporate world, and it could very well work. So, with that in mind, could we be saying goodbye to the nine-to-five and ushering in the nine-to-seven?