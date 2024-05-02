Female newsreaders claim they were

Four female news presenters from the BBC are suing the broadcasting company for having a “rigged” employment selection process.

The presenters – Martine Croxall, Karin Giannone, Kasia Madera, and Annita McVeigh – are all taking part in the tribunal, accusing the broadcaster of age and sex discrimination for the unfair appointment of chief presenter roles and unequal pay claims.

The female news presenters, who are all between the age of 48 and 55 years old, say they were overlooked for top presenter roles when the broadcaster merged its domestic and international news outlets.

They allege that the BBC had already chosen who they wanted in the senior roles before people had even applied, saying they were “set up to fail” in the jobs process, however the broadcaster rejects these claims.

They claim that when they challenged the unfair process, they were taken off air for over a year and some of them lost their job altogether.

Pay and discrimination

In Croxall’s first claim, she alleges the organisation’s channels manager, Jess Brammar, ‘privately assured’ four other presenters - two men and two ‘younger’ female presenters – that their jobs were safe amidst internal reshufflings.

However, the BBC says its application processes are “rigorous and fair” and denies the four presenters were paid less.

The female presenters are also saying the BBC aren’t paying male and female presenters equally, claiming they have been paid up to £36,000 less than their male peers as of February 2023.

At the hearing, Croxall said that ‘discrimination’ was ‘baked in’ to the BBC’s pay structures, also saying the BBC “grinds you down and breaks you”.

She also claims that pay decisions for chief presenters had become “tainted by sex”.

In a witness statement, the presenters said that other than age and sex discrimination, they were also subject to victimisation, harassment and hostility for their claims and being a trade union member.

This case is one of numerous tribunals the BBC has faced surrounding unfair pay for women. In 2020, journalist Samira Ahmed won a gender pay tribunal against the broadcaster and in 2018, China correspondent Carrie Gracie won back pay over salary gaps.