Amid job cuts, McKinsey & Co blasts Chumbawamba & Eminem in bid to boost staff morale

Bosses at McKinsey & Co, in a bid to raise morale after a period of upheaval, pumped music from Eminem, Bob Marley and Chumbawamba into employees’ ears, according to reports.

The consulting firm recently made the upbeat move at an internal event taking place in Copenhagen.

The company has undergone a spell of upheaval in recent weeks, with hundreds of jobs on the chopping board. Where possible, bosses have made efforts to alleviate the uncertainty and stress that accompanies mass redundancies.

For example, hundreds of managers at the company’s UK office were recently offered nine months' pay upfront, not in an effort to persuade staff to stay, but in fact, to vacate their roles.

The firm is not only providing financial support to outgoing staff, but also career coaching services and upskilling opportunities, which arguably means McKinsey is adopting a more humane and supportive approach to managing workforce reductions.

Additionally, more senior employees will be able to continue to use their McKinsey accounts – such as their email and IT systems – to help them get a new position at a different firm.

Chosen employees have access to all this support before being forced to give up their role whether they’ve found a job or not when the nine-month period comes to an end.

And it seems efforts to avoid as much negative energy as possible among the workforce have now extended to playing upbeat and motivational music.

Senior staff members at the event in Denmark’s capital heard a mix of rap, reggae and, most notably, the 1997 hit Tubthumping, chosen for its defiant lyrics lyrics of “I get knocked down, but I get up again.... you're never gonna keep me down."

According to Fortune, McKinsey said in a statement: “As we have for decades, our partnership regularly gathers in person to build connections, strengthen our culture, discuss the firm’s strategy and reinforce our commitment to being one global firm.”

Is McKinsey’s job cuts plan a risk worth taking?

With its plans to offer staff an incentive to leave their jobs, McKinsey is arguably turning traditional redundancy processes on its head. To some, the financial cost of this, and the unprecedented nature of it, might be deemed risky. However, the benefits this option poses in terms of mitigating dissatisfaction from remaining staff and potential litigation issues gives it value as a clever move from the firm.

“This is a refreshing approach to achieving what most HR practitioners dread, compulsory redundancies, which so often come with a risk of employees claiming redundancy is being used as a vehicle to oust them from the organisation,” exerts Lisa Gillespie, Senior HR Consultant and Mediator at Han Law Co.

“It is a means of fixing the numbers and costs at the outset, without the risk of litigation. I mean, how can anyone make it about them, if it is an open invite to volunteer to go?”

You only have to look at the many litigation cases that occurred because of large organisations mistreating employees during their own redundancy process, to recognise the progressiveness of this decision. Employees have been let go of through pre-recorded messages, at short notice through email, or leaving workers guessing if they’ll have a job by the end of the month.

Twitter (now X), Klarna, and Meta are only a few companies that have been criticised for their mistreatment of staff during their layoff rounds. However, few stories are as bad as the P&O Ferries controversy, where the firm illegally dismissed nearly 800 members of its shipping crew to be replaced with foreign agency staff. As a result, the company faced a barrage of legal cases against itself.

When comparing McKinsey’s approach to these cases, it’s difficult to not recognise the positive reputational outcomes this is likely to have for the firm, despite them laying off staff. In this sense, the firm has managed to make a bad situation a relatively good business decision.

“It hasn’t been stated whether the nine months includes working notice,” continues Gillespie. “However, given that the majority of those invited to leave will have entitlements to redundancy packages anyway, it makes sense to offset these against the costs of running a full consultation exercise, when it sounds like the outcome is inevitable.

“If one considers this approach versus P&O Ferries ‘sword of Damocles’ approach to sacking their workforce in 2022, I don’t think there will any issues with their reputation.”

Beyond this, the move also gives the remaining employees a clear plan to adjust to, whilst mitigating the possibility of lengthy and expensive litigations. This is particularly true as even if there aren’t enough redundancy volunteers, judges are likely to feel nine months is enough time to find work.

Gillespie continues: “It also extinguishes losses should they not get enough ‘volunteers’ and have to enact compulsory redundancies, as any Judge is going to see nine months as a long enough time for anyone who loses their job, to mitigate and find other work, particularly given the UK’s tight labour market."

This unprecedented move from McKinsey & Co has shed light on the possible difficulties firms face when they are forced to lay off their staff. Through offering comprehensive pay and support in their redundancies, McKinsey is telling the world that they’re looking at the bigger picture and considering the implications of layoffs on the long-term health of the business.