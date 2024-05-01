Does Gen-Z have the necessary skills to work, and does L&D need to catch up?

Gen-Z are somewhat unique in the workplace. They’re socially conscious, tech literate, and they are one of the most entrepreneurial youngest generations to have existed.

However, joining the workforce in the middle of, or after, a global pandemic meant that they’ve had a very different work experience to their older siblings or parents. And because of this, many employers are saying this generation lacks the necessary skills to be successful in the workplace.

According to a study from The Open University, 58% of employers report a mismatch between the skill level of young people and what’s expected of them in the workplace.

A similar percentage of employers (51%) attribute this low skill-level to a lack of work experience. What does this actually mean? As young people would have attended university, graduated, and entered the workforce at roughly the same time as the generations before them.

Really, what this data is saying is that young people have had a very different workplace experience to their parents and older colleagues, largely due to remote work and the pandemic, and so instead of a lack of experience, this generation has had a different experience of work.

Will it be easier for Gen-Z to acquire the necessary skills to fit into their company? Or should employers manage their expectations of young workers?

There is a third potential option – employers can identify the skills they really need from young workers but try to capitalise on the skills this cohort already has from their unique workplace experience so far.

From this perspective, a helpful way of approaching getting Gen-Z ‘up to speed’ may be attempting to understand the work experience they’ve had so far and working out how these skills benefit the organisation whilst considering changing external factors, such as the integration of AI into the workplace.

According to a survey from Harris Poll, 65% of Gen-Z said they struggle to make conversations with colleagues and 58% of Gen-Z are experiencing burnout as a result of poor emotional intelligence.

Employers can attempt to support this group through creating opportunities for young workers to build interpersonal relationships with colleagues and giving staff the tools to manage their own thoughts and emotions and communicate these feelings in a healthy way.