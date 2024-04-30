HR & Payroll Summit
Integrating integral business functions
HR & Payroll Summit
Thursday, 2nd & 9th May 2024
Register for FREE
2 mins read

Planes, trains & automobiles | Worker who takes 5hr flight to work every day sparks debate over long commutes

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker who takes 5hr flight to work every day sparks debate over long commutes

Most professionals would consider an hour’s commute on a packed train to be a necessary, if not annoying, inconvenience. However, one professional is putting these grumbles to shame.

The extraordinary daily commute of a worker who travels from Germany to Canary Wharf in London, known simply as ‘Seb’, has ignited discussions about the lengths some individuals go for work and the implications for work-life balance.

Seb, who shares his commute on TikTok, has garnered attention for his unconventional routine, which involves a five-hour journey comprising one flight and four trains.

Despite the astonishment of many, Seb has disclosed that his decision to endure such a gruelling commute is not solely motivated by financial considerations, although these did play a part in the decision, but also by matters of the heart, as he resides in Hamburg to be with his partner.

His commute home begins at 5 p.m. from Canary Wharf, where he embarks on two trains to reach Heathrow Airport, arriving just over an hour before his flight departs.

Travel research sheds light on unexpected trends in the future of work
Looking for more

Commuter data | Travel research sheds light on unexpected trends in the future of work

Seb documents his journey meticulously, often aiming to surpass his personal best travel time.

Despite encountering occasional challenges, such as rushing between train connections, Seb manages to maintain a remarkable level of efficiency.

While Seb's dedication to his job and relationship is admirable to some, his videos sparked a hotly-contested online debate about the practicality and sustainability of such extreme commutes.

Many social media users expressed bewilderment and concern, questioning why Seb doesn't relocate to London permanently or seek alternative arrangements.

Some have even suggested that, due to the sheer levels of dedication he invests to be in the office, his workplace should foot the bill for his travel expenses.

Despite the curiosity and scepticism surrounding his commute, Seb's story is a reminder for HR that work-life balance doesn’t look the same for all workers.

In fact, the simple act of allowing remote working would not only save Seb tens of hours per week in commuting times, but significant financial expenditure too.

Would you consider a cross-nation commute to get into the office on time? Let us know in the comments.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

Join now

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

John Lewis job applicants shown interview questions ahead of time
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 5 mins read

Onboarding boost | John Lewis job applicants shown interview questions ahead of time

There's no point in asking staff their opinion if you're not going to listen
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 3 mins read

Boss denies 'culture of fear' | There's no point in asking staff their opinion if you're not going to listen

UNIQLO sales boom sheds light on pressures of 'looking the part'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

'Gender grooming gap' | UNIQLO sales boom sheds light on pressures of 'looking the part'

Motivating Beyond Money: How to Engage and Retain in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Motivating Beyond Money: How to Engage and Retain in 2024

Essential Skills for Managers: Develop Resilient Employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Essential Skills for Managers: Develop Resilient Employees

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?