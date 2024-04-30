ONS staff refuse plans to return to office for two days

Employees at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have refused demands from bosses to go back into the office two days a week, threatening industrial action against.

The government organisation announced its workforce will be required to return to the office 40% of the week from April – up from 20%.

Over 1000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said they wouldn’t be “forced back” to the office, and employees in areas such as Darlington, Manchester and Edinburgh have already favoured industrial action.

An ONS spokesperson, said: "We are disappointed PCS has chosen to take industrial action despite the range of flexibilities built into our hybrid working arrangements."

It was in November 2023 the organisation changed its remote work policy so that employees would need to come in a minimum of 20% of working hours.

According to the PCS, many staff already spend 40% of their time in the office, however some were upset that the new policy seemed to come out of nowhere.

"Following a promise by management that staff could continue to work flexibly after the Covid pandemic, some workers started families, moved house and made other long-term commitments, safe in the knowledge, they thought, their working conditions were secure," said a PCS spokesperson.

However, the ONS called the increased office attendance “reasonable”, saying it's “in line with wider Civil Service” - current guidelines advise civil servants to spend at least 60% of their time in the office.

Broken promises?

By now, it’s not surprising to hear another organisation is mandating its staff back to the office to the dissatisfaction of employees.

This particular story highlights the issue that many of these employers are facing – that they must go back on promises they made over the pandemic to upkeep remote work.

It’s one thing to enforce a return-to-office mandate, but doing this when your company has explicitly said it won’t have some negative consequences. It breaks trust between you and your staff and fosters disengagement.

However, employers can learn a lesson from this – that they must honor their promises when they say them or avoid making bold promises in the first place.

Ian Nicholas, Global Managing Director at Reed, says: “The restrictions of Covid are, of course, a thing of the past, and many companies are considering, or have already decided, to revert to those traditional, office-based working models.

“However, we believe that by doing so, they could be making themselves less attractive to both existing employees and potential new recruits, who have become accustomed to at least some degree of home working – and are unwilling to give that up.”

“Employers really need to consider whether or not it is necessary for all employees to be fully office-based – or if there is the chance that they can perform at least some of their duties remotely.

“Put simply, companies and individuals had to make it work (over the pandemic), and many have done so. And it may be unwise for companies to now start to ‘rock the boat’ and seek to enforce a universal return.”