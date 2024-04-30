John Lewis job applicants shown interview questions ahead of time - an inclusive move or an unfair advantage?

Jobseekers targeting a role with John Lewis or Waitrose have been given a boost in their application process, with bosses confirming that interview questions can now be seen ahead of time.

The John Lewis Partnership, which owns both of the aforementioned retail giants, is now publishing its interview questions on its recruitment website - and the move is set to benefit candidates at all levels - from prospective customer assistants to those eyeing up a C-suite role.

The firm said the move will make interviews fairer, particularly for jobseekers who are neurodiverse or get too nervous during interviews..Lorna Bullett, the firm's talent head, said the interview process would “no less rigorous”.

Some experts, however, feel this added transparency could give some candidates an unfair advantage.

In a BBC report, she said publishing the questions in advance “gives us the best chance of finding the right person for the role”.

Questions for junior roles include:

Tell me about a time when you had to find the cause of a particular problem or issue that you had to solve.

What would you do if you were to move into a new team that works differently to what you are used to, and you need to learn new tasks and processes quickly?

How would you handle a situation where you are approached by a customer who seems distressed and in need of assistance, but you have other tasks to complete?

Meanwhile, applicants for senior vacancies, such as Directors and heads of departments, could be asked:

Describe a time when you have successfully mentored someone to achieve a key development goal, whilst balancing other priorities that you needed to address.

When have you been instrumental in leading a major workplace change initiative to support business transformation?

When have you set high quality work standards and then actively ensured that they were maintained by others?

John Lewis Partnership said interviews would still include “detailed follow-up questions”, adding that “candidates won’t know which specific questions will be used during their interview”.

‘Unfair advantage’

However, Daniel Harris, director at recruiter Robert Walters, shared his concerns with the national broadcaster that candidates might be able to “outsource” their answers to friends to help craft a perfect answer.

He added it might “take away some authenticity from an individual’s application process if they’ve had too much time to prepare”.

Harris’s concerns might even encompass the risk of candidates using generate AI in the process, feeding systems like ChatGPT their interview questions and formulating an ideal response.

This is a dilemma that has plagued recruiters for well over a year now, and many firms are already taking action.

Recruiters at the UK’s ‘Big Four’ firms are cracking down on job candidates using AI during the hiring process, amid concerns of jobseekers having an unfair advantage.

The likes of KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY have sworn off ChatGPT and other generative AI tools, amid concerns it will give jobseekers an unfair advantage during their notoriously competitive recruitment processes.

Job hunters applying to some of the major accountants must now confirm they have finished online tests without external tools such as AI.

PwC also warned applicants that they would be reviewing applications for any signs of AI use, adding that action would be taken against anyone caught using such systems to gain a leg-up.

“While AI, including GenAI, can be useful in research, we tell candidates they should not use these tools during any assessment” a PwC spokesman said.

BDO, the UK’s fifth largest accountancy firm, said it had recently updated its application rules, which now strictly prohibit candidates from using the likes of ChatGPT.

The company also uses new tech to check for plagiarism and signs of AI usage among applicants, and that particular attention is paid to those who return ‘exceptional’ test scores.

A spokesperson for BDO said: “Any violation of our assessment policy, including the use of unauthorised tools, will result in the disqualification of the assessment and potential removal from the hiring process.”

‘Employers must rethink traditional recruitment methods’

As this move shows, to truly embrace neurodiversity, organisations must not be scared to rethink traditional recruitment methods.

Tom Cornell, Senior IO Psychology Consultant, at HireVue, is a huge proponent of organisations tailoring their recruitment processes to focus on skills-based hiring, and to put inclusivity at the forefront.

Cornell said: "When organisations seek to enhance neurodiversity within their workforce, a crucial starting point is evaluating their recruitment processes. Frequently, traditional hiring methods, such as lengthy cover letters and face-to-face interviews, directly put neurodiverse candidates at a disadvantage.

“The qualities highly valued by employers in these settings, such as maintaining eye contact, engaging in small talk, and interpreting body language, can pose challenges for certain neurodiverse applicants.

“By substituting traditional recruitment stages with game-based assessments, businesses can effectively reform their hiring practices to foster neuro-inclusivity.

“The interactive nature of game-based assessments offers a stimulating and stress-free platform for applicants, particularly those with autism, to demonstrate their strengths to hiring managers.”