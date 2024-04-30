HSBC chief executive quits bank to focus on work-life balance

The chief executive of HSBC is quitting his role to focus on better work-life balance, following an “intense five years” at the helm.

Noel Quinn, Group CEO of the banking behemoth has informed the Board of his intention to retire, the firm announced today, April 30th.

The board has begun a formal process to find a successor, considering both internal and external candidates. Quinn will continue as Group Chief Executive during this process and ensure a smooth and orderly transition, the firm said.

“It has been a privilege to lead HSBC. I never imagined when I started 37 years ago that I would have the honour of becoming Group Chief Executive of this great bank,” Quinn said.

“I am proud of what we have achieved, and it has only been possible because of the talent, dedication, and commitment of the people at HSBC.

“I want to thank them wholeheartedly and wish them continued success for the next stage of the journey.”

Explaining his decision, Quinn admitted: “After an intense five years, it is now the right time for me to get a better balance between my personal and business life."

Quinn intends to pursue a portfolio career going forward, he said.

HSBC’s statement on Quinn’s departure shed light on the “intense” nature of his time in charge.

“As Group CEO, Noel has overseen a successful transformation of the bank,” the firm said. “During his tenure HSBC has delivered record profits and the strongest returns in over a decade. He has successfully simplified and focused the bank, most recently with the sale of the Canada and Argentina operations and built a leading position on sustainability.”

HSBC Chairman Mark Tucker thanked Noel for his leadership since taking up the role in 2019 and for his contribution to HSBC since he first joined in 1987.

He said: “The Board would like to pay tribute to Noel’s leadership of the company. Noel has had a long and distinguished 37-year career at the Bank and we are very grateful for his significant contribution to the Group over many years.

“He has driven both our transformation strategy and created a simpler, more focused business that delivers higher returns. The bank is in a strong position as it enters the next phase of development and growth.”

Leaders prioritising their personal lives

Quinn’s admission of an “intense” few years in charge of one of the world’s largest banks - and his plans for a “better balance” between work and home life - reflect a growing trend of prominent leaders reassessing their priorities.

In January of this year, Jürgen Klopp, one of Liverpool FC’s most successful and beloved managers of all time, announced he would stand down from his role at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Whilst Klopp didn’t explicitly give an exact reason why he stepped down from the role, there are several indicators and hints in his announcement video that he was responding to feelings of burnout, and has made the decision in order to protect his physical and mental health. Chief among them was his admittance that he was "running out of energy"

Last February, Nicola Sturgeon stepped down as Scotland’s First Minister, admitting that eight years of leading the country "takes its toll on you and all around you".

The SNP leader told a news conference that "Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it”, adding: "But in truth, that can only be done by anyone for so long. For me it is now in danger of becoming too long." She added it was important to “know almost instinctively when the time is right" to step down.

Weeks earlier, in January 2023, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she too was stepping down, admitting she had "no more in the tank" and had been suffering from burnout.

Quite similar to Quinn’s description of his half-decade in charge of HSBC, a tearful Ardern said it had been a tough five-and-a-half years as PM, and that she needed to step aside.

At the time of Ardern’s resignation, Doug Baird, CEO at New Street Consulting Group, spoke to HR Grapevine about her decision, providing comments that still ring true more than a year later.

“The truth is - not enough leaders recognise when the time is right to step down,” said Baird.

“It takes deep self-reflection and the ability to see the country, organisation, team or stakeholders would be better served by somebody else. Sometimes a leader simply doesn’t have the skills to drive an organisation forward on the next stage of its journey, and in other cases, they don’t have enough left in the tank.”

Baird concluded: “Leaders need to continuously self-reflect because timing is everything as it allows for solid succession planning without impacting an otherwise positive legacy for a leader.”