Man who accused female colleague of 'angry rant on men' told his own behaviour is to blame

A worker, who claimed his female colleague launched an “angry rant on men”, was told by an employment judge that his 'mansplaining' behaviour was a major factor in the dispute.

Jonathan McMurray was pursuing legal action on the grounds of sex discrimination, after an incident at his place of work, the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum, in 2019. He alleged that a female co-worker 'launched into a verbal tirade' and accused him of 'doing the f***ing bloke thing' when he interrupted her while she was giving a guided tour.

McMurray said he merely aimed to assist the woman during a visitor interaction. However, the judge found that the incident was far less severe than the tirade it was initially described as, involving only a quiet comment from the colleague telling McMurray “you are a pain in the a***”.

McMurray’s request for damages was rejected after the judge was informed of his tendency to patronisingly lecture female colleagues on job performance, often offering unsolicited “classroom tips” in an “officious and overbearing manner”.

It was also noted that his behaviour at work was “markedly different when he was talking to men rather than women.”

Looking for more

McMurray’s manager also gave evidence of how he would speak to female staff as though he was trying to “lecture, inform, advise and educate” them, yet “left space for them to speak and didn't correct them” when talking to male coworkers.

The presiding Employment Judge, Noel Kelly, dismissed McMurray’s claims, stating “If anyone had difficulties dealing with the opposite gender, it appears to have been the claimant”.

The case at the centre of the tribunal occurred in 2019, when McMurray alleged he was “attacked with no warning” by the female colleague, who “launched into a verbal tirade using abusive terms relating to my gender in presence of public and school groups.”

McMurray stated he had stepped in to assist his coworker while she was talking to museum visitors, but that this action resulted in “an angry sounding speech directed against me that accused me of 'doing the f***ing bloke thing, aren't you?'”.

In his witness statement, he said: “She claimed all men were like this and horrible for that reason. She persisted for between one to two minutes, delivering invective about men which I was too shocked to absorb properly.

“She stated that I should never interfere with her delivery or offer to assist her as this was part of that unacceptable behaviour that was the prerogative of men. I asked if she was being attacked, should I intervene, to which she sneered a reply 'of f***ing course'.

“I was confused by the exchange and anger expressed, worried by the tone, as well as offended by the way in which it had focused on my gender and had been aimed at me.”

Nonetheless, the court found that the described “rant” had not occurred as claimed. Rather, the judge found that McMurray’s female colleagues were annoyed by what they perceived as McMurray’s domineering approach and his unsolicited advice on professional matters.

They “had been irritated by what they had regarded as the claimant's officious and overbearing manner and in particular by...'classroom tips' that he had produced some days earlier, unrequested, to advise them how to conduct their duties,” said the judge.

The court also noted McMurray’s expressed discomfort in working with women, which he had shared with his psychiatrist, citing them as manipulative.

Dismissing McMurray’s claims, Judge Kelly concluded: “If anyone had difficulties dealing with the opposite gender, it appears to have been the claimant.

“The claimant's line manager...had noticed that the claimant's behaviour had been markedly different when he was talking to men rather than women.

“She stated: 'I observed this far more frequently with female staff. His conversations with men were very different - he asked questions, left space for them to speak and didn't correct them. It appeared he was making a choice when speaking to female staff to lecture, inform, advise and educate.’

Looking for more

“That corresponds to the claimant's own statement to his psychiatrist that he did not like working with women.

”'The claimant had been unaware of the level of tension and annoyance that he had been creating.

“The tribunal...concludes that there had been no reference to gender and no abusive angry tirade.

“The tribunal unanimously concludes, in any event, that there had been no gender based abuse.”

McMurray was diagnosed with an autistic spectrum disorder in October 2020, which came after he had resigned from his job at the museum. He had claimed that his employers should have identified his condition and made reasonable adjustments as a result, but this claim was also dismissed at the hearing.