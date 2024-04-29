Bringing (a version of) yourself to work

Since the pandemic, the idea of ‘bringing your whole self to work’ has been thrust into businesses. In many ways, over this time, when workspaces became employee’s kitchens and bedrooms, businesses had no other option but to let staff be all of themselves at work, warts and all.

Generally, this involved enabling teams to be more open about personal struggles and mental health issues. But the concept of bringing ourselves to work has gone on its own journey since then. And now, the idea includes disregarding having a professional version and an ‘at-home’ version of ourselves.

This might involve being more open on LinkedIn about the things you’re getting up to and the way you’re feeling, refraining from putting on a ‘front’ whilst at work, and being more honest about your thoughts on certain business decisions and projects.

Honesty is at the heart of us being our authentic selves in the workplace. But employers must recognise that encouraging workers to be their authentic selves without any parameters can lead to some complications.

A Business Insider article shed light on how recent Google firings after employees protested the firm’s Nimbus project, a $1.2 billion cloud computing contract with the Israeli government, proves that no matter what company, employees can’t bring their whole selves to work, especially when it concerns their political opinions.

There is something to be said for this distinction. How can employers encourage their staff to be authentic without discussing their political opinions? Essentially, what the Google employee dismissals, and many other similar stories, tell us is that bringing your politics to work, especially in a large organisation, can never be a part of being authentic at work.

Politics in the workplace

In smaller firms, the likelihood of you having similar political views is more common, as employers are more likely to hire for a ‘cultural fit’ based on life experience and a similar lifestyle, which may tacitly include political ideology.

Also, political stance may be obvious depending on industry or ethos of a firm – a vegan food company as left-leaning or an oil company worker as having right-wing views. But this, of course, isn’t always true.

And no matter what industry, there are obvious benefits from an employer’s perspective to encouraging staff to view ‘bringing themselves to work’ as wearing Converses to the office as opposed to being open about their political beliefs.

This is because political beliefs in their nature are divisive and can lead to arguments, or fray good working relationships. However, there aren’t any laws saying employees aren’t allowed to express their political views at work. And really, employers shouldn’t discourage this or make staff feel their voice is being policed.

Instead, businesses must learn how to foster an environment where different opinions and ways of life can co-exist. And where employees can express their opinions in a respectful and appropriate way.

Ultimately, employers who want to increase diversity in their firm will need to learn how to do this. This might look like addressing conflicts appropriately and fast and encouraging staff to acknowledge boundaries and work with empathy.