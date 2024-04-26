KPMG 'turning lives around' with pledge to employ prison leavers

KPMG has become the first white collar British business to employ ex-offenders as part of a new government partnership.

The ‘Big Four’ professional services firm is backing Downing Street’s calls for Britain’s biggest organisations to recruit prison leavers, as part of a national campaign to reduce reoffending and grow the economy.

Having successfully employed their first cohort of prison leavers in a range of different roles, including technology development, the company is now working with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to encourage other big-name businesses to follow suit.

The MoJ says that the recruitment drive will not only grow the economy and help fill some of the estimated one million vacancies in the UK jobs market, but will also help secure employment to keeps former offenders on the straight and narrow and redress the £18 billion annual cost of reoffending.

Jon Holt, KPMG UK’s Chief Executive, said: “Our longstanding focus on social mobility is about giving everyone – regardless of their background – the chance to succeed. I believe reformed prison leavers should be no exception.

“As well as creating permanent jobs opportunities, our New Futures pilot builds on our existing support through mentoring and skills workshops and our Redemption Roasters coffee shop in our head office.

“We want to play our part in helping prison leavers turn their lives around.”

Prisons and Probation Minister Ed Argar said: “Our drive to get ex-offenders into employment is not only cutting crime and reoffending, but is also growing the economy as part of our long-term plan for growth, which is why we’ve partnered with KPMG UK to encourage other businesses to follow suit.

“We’re helping prisoners kick-start law abiding lives, which makes our streets safer and provides businesses with the staff they need to boost the British economy.

The latest figures show that the proportion of ex-offenders who have been successfully steered into jobs within 6 months has more than doubled in the 2 years since April 2021.

Prison leavers in full-time employment are also roughly 10 percentage points less likely to re-offend when released and more than 90 per cent of surveyed businesses who employ prison leavers report they are motivated, have good attendance and are trustworthy.

Reflecting on his own journey after prison, a KPMG UK employee and ex-offender said: “It was rejection after rejection, businesses never looked beyond my criminal record. It felt quite belittling because no one’s looking at your skills and experience – that generates a lot of anger and frustration, it was very tempting to give up.

“KPMG’s pilot programme wasn’t just refreshing to see, it’s a lifeline that gave me hope. To get a job at KPMG – it’s a miracle. It put me on the right path. I could have gone down a totally different path, but now I’m putting the past behind me and have a bright future. That’s all thanks to KPMG giving me a chance.”

This latest recruitment campaign follows a range of measures introduced by this government to upskill and educate prisoners as part of a major effort to secure them employment on release from prison.

'Skills-first' approach to hiring is fairer

For Tom Cornell, Senior I/O Psychology Consultant at HireVue, using a skills-first approach is a much fairer way of assessing a candidate's potential ability. So when it comes to hiring ex-offenders, their experience is irrelevant compared to their potential as an employee.

Cornell says: “Organisations must focus on the skills that are actually needed in order to thrive in an organisation and role, and assess those in a fair and objective manner. It doesn’t matter whether they developed their skills on an apprenticeship, a job after leaving school at 16 or at university, what’s important is that they do have the skills and that businesses recognise it.

“A skills-based approach to helping fill those gaps with talent does require more effort but by rejecting these more traditional approaches to determine eligibility, most of which require highly outdated assumptions, you not only increase the size of your potential talent pool, but become more focused on the top talent within it."

Breaking down preconceptions about ex-offenders

Research shows that one in six people in the UK have a criminal conviction, yet prison leavers continue to be one of the biggest underrepresented groups when it comes to diversity in the workplace.

This is primarily down to the fact that those with convictions find it difficult to find employment, because there are so many biases and stigmas surrounding what type of person they are likely to be. There are many factors that can contribute to why a former convict might find it difficult to get work, but they continue to be the least likely to be employed out of any social group.

For example, government data suggests that just 12.7% of offenders find work within six months of leaving the prison system and only 19.8% found work within six months of leaving.

These low figures show that even despite having gone through the system of rehabilitation, ex-criminals are fighting against some strong preconceived ideas which have been fostered through society for generations.

To break down these pre-conceived notions, integrating an awareness of the types of people that have criminal convictions and their potential strengths in management L&D could be beneficial to actively breaking down this stigma.

What are the benefits of hiring ex-offenders?

Believe it or not, prison leavers can bolster your business in an incredible way. Ex-offenders have a unique set of qualities and skillsets that might not be seen in any other marginalised group.

Much like how an employer might look to a candidate’s solo travelling experience as a time when they built a unique set of skills, going through the unique and difficult experience of being in prison can build valuable skills, such as resilience, socialising abilities and problem-solving skills, that can add value to an organisation. These individuals can often exhibit strong loyalty and dedication to an employer, often being motivated to prove themselves through productivity.

From a societal perspective, they are less likely to re-offend when they are in a stable job and have an income and purpose, this might not directly be beneficial to employers, but from a D&I and ESG point of view, being an organisation that’s aware of their social impact can be beneficial to your brand.

Above all, giving ex-offenders a chance during the hiring process is real diversity and inclusion. If employers truly believe in equal opportunities, it makes sense to foster an environment that has a commitment to equality, without bias, in the hiring process.

Overall, there are many reasons why employers might be tempted to hire ex-offenders. Despite biases and prejudices that many employers clearly have, the reality is that ex-convicts can be beneficial to your business through bringing about increased levels of commitment and productivity.

Beyond this, and potentially most importantly, to be truly inclusive in a hiring process employers must also consider the applications of those ex-offenders and not let their own pre- or misconceptions dictate whether they exclude someone from the hiring process altogether.