'Back in your day' - the common phrase that may amount to ageism, according to a tribunal

Telling an older colleague “back in your day” could amount to an act of ageism, an employment judge has warned.

The declaration came following the tribunal case of Margaret Couperthwaite, who unsuccessfully sued for age discrimination, and had alleged a younger colleague had made the derogatory reference to her age.

Couperthwaite, who is in her 60s, had her claims dismissed, but not without the judge stating that such a phrase may amount to “unwanted conduct” - potentially paving the way for tribunal appeals surrounding similar speech in the future.

Couperthwaite had been working at Hilton Nursing Partners in Ashford, Kent, as a personal nursing assistant from December 2018. She had earned two promotions during her employment, but raised complaints after she wasn’t chosen for a further step-up to Team Leader in March 2021. Couperthwaite claimed her age had been a contributing factor in this decision..

Later that year, in October, a younger colleague named Kelsey Ford reportedly made comments about Couperthwaite’s age.

“Kelsey would also make derogatory comments about my age, such as 'well back in your day it probably was free, but I would not get it free now” Couperthwaite explained.

The full content of the comments was not explained, though Couperthwaite told the tribunal it related to a discussion about “elective surgery”.

She was sacked later that month after not wearing a mask and PPE at the home of an elderly patient, while Covid rules were still in place. In her appeal, she said she was the victim of bullying and discrimination.'

Dismissing the claims, Employment Judge Patrick Quill said: “For the alleged 'back in your day' comment, if those four words were said at all, then we do not have details of the specific context in which they were said, and we do not have details of the date when it was allegedly said.

“If any remark similar to 'back in your day' was ever made, we are not satisfied that [Couperthwaite] was significantly offended by it.

“She is unable now to recall the specific details, and there was no complaint about the alleged comment until after she had been dismissed for wholly unrelated reasons.”

However, Judge Quill said the tribunal panel would have been “likely to accept” that the age-related comments would have counted as unwanted conduct, if they’d had more evidence about the alleged words.

He explained: “We would accept that the words 'back in your day' are related to age.

“Depending on context, the implication might be 'at the time that you were the same age that I am now, which was a significant period of time ago”.

“For similar reasons, and subject to being satisfied about the context of the conversation, we would have been likely to accept that such words would have been unwanted conduct, by being an unwelcome and barbed highlighting of the age difference between Kelsey Ford and the complainant.

“However, it would be cheapening the words of [the Equality Act] to conclude that Kelsey Ford's purpose would have been to have the effect described there, or, alternatively, that it would be reasonable for the tribunal to treat those words as having such an effect.”

Legal implications of discrimination at work

Couperthwaite’s claims did not hold up under the scrutiny of an employment judge, but data shows that the issue of age discrimination is still a pressing one for UK employers and employees alike.

Research from the UK Parliament has previously found that of workers who have applied for jobs since turning 50, over a quarter (27%) have been put off jobs since turning 50 as they sound like they're aimed at younger candidates; almost a third (32%) believe they have been turned down for a job because of their age.

Speaking previously to HR Grapevine, Stephen Woodhouse, Employment Law Solicitor at Stephensons, said that age, like gender, is a protected characteristic and therefore, attempting to force a worker into retirement due to age is illegal.

Read more from us

“Under legislation set out in the Equality Act 2010, age is categorised as a ‘protected characteristic’. This essentially means that an employer cannot make derogatory comments, treat someone less favourably or for that person to be put at a disadvantage, because of their age,” Woodhouse said.

“In some scenarios, an employer may be allowed to apply a genuine occupational requirement for a job role based on age. However, this must be objectively justified and a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim. If an organisation discriminates against an employee because of their age, without objective justification, that is likely to be grounds for the employee to bring a claim at an employment tribunal.

“It is imperative that HR teams take measures to prevent age discrimination in the workplace. For instance, this could include the implementation and communication of anti-discrimination policies, regularly reviewing hiring and recruitment practices as well as better training for colleagues to provide guidance on how to eradicate age discrimination in the workplace,” Woodhouse added.