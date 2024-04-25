Post Office ex-HR chief says CEO led efforts to 'defame & ostracise' her after pay row

The former head of HR at the Post Office was subjected to a “deliberate campaign to defame and ostracise” her after the CEO grew angry at his pay rise offer, MPs have heard.

Jane Davies, the company’s former Group Chief People Officer, says Chief Executive Nick Read ‘regarded her as a failure’ for failing to secure a satisfactory pay packet increase. Read was “obsessed” with his pay and even threatened to resign unless it was increased, Davies claimed.

Such was this obsession with securing a pay rise, that Davies felt unable to fulfil her goals of redressing the company’s culture in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal, she claimed.

The allegations were made by Davies in a damning letter to the Government’s Business Select Committee, which was released publicly earlier this week. The committee has been hearing evidence on the Post Office in the wake of the Horizon IT scandal.

Davies, who was the Post Office Limited (POL) CPO for seven months from December 2022 to June 2023, said she had joined the company “with a mandate to tackle deep-seated cultural problems within the organisation and prioritise redress for the victims of the Horizon scandal.”

She explained she “genuinely wanted to give back to both the Postmasters and... employees the returns, remuneration and benefits they deserved” and was convinced she could help achieve this.

However, Davies revealed that, from the first day in the role, she “found a Chief Executive who was obsessed with his pay, to such an extent that it was a huge distraction from me establishing myself in my new position and performing the duties that were set out in my job description.”

Davies said that there had been demands for a “substantial increase” in Read’s compensation package, which he had declined and “backed up in each case by threats to resign.”

An unnamed board member told Davies on one occasion: “Nick had cried wolf at least 3 times”.

There were reportedly over 30 email and Teams exchanges between December 2022 and January 2023, concerning Read’s pay, according to Davies.

In an email, dated 16th December 2022, Read allegedly wrote the following statements relating to his pay:

“I think the SoS (Secretary of State) needs to understand this is not business as usual”

“can the business afford to be rudderless”

“..(my) bonus situation is intolerable”

“no reward, no incentive, and no retention scheme…frankly this feels reckless”

Davies also said that the Post Office’s chairman had shared details of an incident where Read had entered his office and was threatening to immediately resign.

“That chairman had to appease him, by offering him an incentive to stay, but it was clear, Nick Read was ready to leave at that point,” said Davies.

Read more from us

Davies prepared a new pay proposal to Ministers – who have to agree to any C-suite pay rises due to the Government being the Post Office’s largest shareholder - but Read was still dissatisfied, warning he was “prepared to submit a formal grievance and or make a claim for constructive dismissal.”

“There is always a huge diatribe about what I am paid”…“The irritation is profound,” he reportedly said.

‘Change was not on Read’s agenda’

In a damning final statement, Davies said: “My first 8 weeks with Post Office was dominated with Nick Read’s pay demands. He regarded the final offer of 5% increase as insulting. As a result, he regarded me a failure for not getting the remuneration increase.

“What followed was a deliberate campaign to defame and ostracise me. From my perspective, his charm had been replaced by someone who not authentic or honest and importantly who lacked genuine concern or care for others, employees, hard-working post masters and those that had been wronged.

“The role that I was being asked to do, looked nothing like the role that had been sold to me when I was recruited. It was clear that cultural change that needed to start with the senior leaders, was simply not high on Nick Read’s agenda.”

Looking for more

According to Post Office annual reports, Read has earned more than £2m in salary & bonuses since 2020, which was his first full year in office. That same report shows that, in the year Read described his bonus as “intolerable,” he was handed £137,000 in bonus compensation.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Just last week a highly reputable barrister produced an extensive, robust, and impartial report that fully exonerated Nick Read of all the misconduct allegations levelled against him, and in so doing discredited many of the claims raised in these letters.

“For the avoidance of doubt the barrister was fully empowered to investigate and conclude as she saw fit. Our focus remains on providing redress for postmasters; learning from the grievous errors of the past; and building an organisation able to meet the challenges of the future.”

The company did not directly address the allegations made in Davies’ letter.