HR & Payroll Summit
Integrating integral business functions
HR & Payroll Summit
Thursday, 2nd & 9th May 2024
Register for FREE
2 mins read

Free pizza & flexi hours | Gen Z's office attendance rises as employers lay on work perks

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Gen Z's office attendance rises as employers lay on work perks

Gen Z workers are heading into the office more often as employers roll out free food and social events to lure staff away from their home offices.

With the majority (89%) of businesses mandating in-office working days, the latest Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows Gen Z attendance is up by 10% as businesses lay on the perks to attract workers in.

The quarterly Movers Index, now its second year, is based on combining anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion with national polling findings to reveal key behavioural trends. The combined data paints an accurate picture of movement patterns and the trends influencing them.

Gen Z upping office attendance as companies lay on perks

The first few months of the year in-office working rose, with almost half (46%) of Brits working in the office more frequently now, compared to three months ago. O2 Motion data shows Gen Z daily commute trips are up 9% from this time last year, including a 14% increase in January trips.

Retailer's CEO says strong WiFi and better lunches on offer to returning staff - is this enough?
Read more from us

Boots return-to-office | Retailer's CEO says strong WiFi and better lunches on offer to returning staff - is this enough?

To maintain office attendance and offset employee costs, businesses are offering perks including:

  • free drinks (27%)

  • regular socials (22%)

  • free lunch on certain days (18%)

  • free pizza (12%)

Companies are also looking to increase staff productivity with flexible hours (51%), productivity tools (36%), virtual events (16%), making reliable connectivity key to facilitating efficient hybrid working.

Bank holidays set to boost local economy

While not strictly HR-related, there’s also some positive signs that encouraging your employees to take some well-earned time off could have a marked impact on the wider economy.

With May bank holidays approaching, the majority of Brits (93%) are planning to stay in the UK instead of going on foreign trips. Six in ten (60%) are planning activities for the upcoming bank holidays including visiting the seaside (25%), the countryside (24%) and outdoor activities like long walks or picnics (15%), setting the UK economy up for a much-needed boost.

To encourage spending, 37% of businesses are planning special deals and discounts during this period.

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

Join now

You might also like

RoleMapper launches new Harmonisation and Optimisation Service
Job Architecture Framework | RoleMapper launches new Harmonisation and Optimisation Service
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Half of UK HR leaders think their workplace benefits aren't working
'Something is wrong' | Half of UK HR leaders think their workplace benefits aren't working
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Post Office ex-HR chief says CEO led efforts to 'defame & ostracise' her after pay row
'He's not authentic' | Post Office ex-HR chief says CEO led efforts to 'defame & ostracise' her after pay row
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd

Be the first to comment.

Recommended

Man who accused female colleague of 'angry rant on men' told his own behaviour is to blame
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

Gender row | Man who accused female colleague of 'angry rant on men' told his own behaviour is to blame

UNIQLO sales boom sheds light on pressures of 'looking the part'
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

'Gender grooming gap' | UNIQLO sales boom sheds light on pressures of 'looking the part'

If employers really want to address the burnout crisis, give your staff less work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Stress Awareness Month | If employers really want to address the burnout crisis, give your staff less work

Motivating Beyond Money: How to Engage and Retain in 2024
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Motivating Beyond Money: How to Engage and Retain in 2024

Essential Skills for Managers: Develop Resilient Employees
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Guide

Essential Skills for Managers: Develop Resilient Employees

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni

You are currently previewing this article.

This is the last preview available to you for the next 30 days.

To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.

Sign upAlready have an account?