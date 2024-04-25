Gen Z's office attendance rises as employers lay on work perks

Gen Z workers are heading into the office more often as employers roll out free food and social events to lure staff away from their home offices.

With the majority (89%) of businesses mandating in-office working days, the latest Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows Gen Z attendance is up by 10% as businesses lay on the perks to attract workers in.

The quarterly Movers Index, now its second year, is based on combining anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion with national polling findings to reveal key behavioural trends. The combined data paints an accurate picture of movement patterns and the trends influencing them.

Gen Z upping office attendance as companies lay on perks

The first few months of the year in-office working rose, with almost half (46%) of Brits working in the office more frequently now, compared to three months ago. O2 Motion data shows Gen Z daily commute trips are up 9% from this time last year, including a 14% increase in January trips.

To maintain office attendance and offset employee costs, businesses are offering perks including:

free drinks (27%)

regular socials (22%)

free lunch on certain days (18%)

free pizza (12%)

Companies are also looking to increase staff productivity with flexible hours (51%), productivity tools (36%), virtual events (16%), making reliable connectivity key to facilitating efficient hybrid working.

Bank holidays set to boost local economy

While not strictly HR-related, there’s also some positive signs that encouraging your employees to take some well-earned time off could have a marked impact on the wider economy.

With May bank holidays approaching, the majority of Brits (93%) are planning to stay in the UK instead of going on foreign trips. Six in ten (60%) are planning activities for the upcoming bank holidays including visiting the seaside (25%), the countryside (24%) and outdoor activities like long walks or picnics (15%), setting the UK economy up for a much-needed boost.

To encourage spending, 37% of businesses are planning special deals and discounts during this period.