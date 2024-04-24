How safe is your workplace? 600 inspectors are about to find out

More than 600 union reps will conduct a nationwide inspection of workplace buildings this week.
Reps from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) will be checking for life-threatening problems like unsafe concrete, asbestos and fire hazards, as part of a campaign timed to run-up to Workers’ Memorial Day on Sunday, April 28.
