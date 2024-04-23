What makes a company a great place to work?

On this week's very special edition of the HR Grapevine podcast, our guest host Abigail Yeboah, Senior List & Organisational Trends Manager at Great Place To Work UK, talks us through what has been a phenomenal year for the Best Workplaces™ Awards, and what truly makes those featured on the list exceptional employers.

For this podcast, Abigail is joined by Xanthe Watkins, Senior Consultant at Great Place To Work UK, Lisa Shaftesley, HR Director at Booking.com and Matt Wintle, Head of Talent Acquisition and Development at Admiral Group.