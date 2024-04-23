NHS England to strip back L&D to improve medics' working lives

The amount of time doctors have to spend on mandatory training will be cut back in a bid to improve the working lives of NHS England’s medical professionals.
First reported by The Guardian, the L&D shake-up comes amid concerns that doctors are snowed under with too many compulsory training modules, which includes workplace topics such as diversity & inclusion, fire safety, patient safeguarding and conflict resolution.
Continue reading for FREE!
Sign up for a myGrapevine account to get:
- Unlimited access to News content
- The latest Features, Columns & Opinions
- A full range of specialist HR newsletters to choose from